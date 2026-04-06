Police officers secure two suspects, some of whom are covered in blood. An argument over a loud family party in a bar in Leverkusen turned violent on Easter Sunday. Keystone

A party involving a large family in Leverkusen degenerated into a mass brawl with the German police. The partygoers in the Sisha bar probably belong to a clan known to the police.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A family celebration in a bar in Germany ends with a major police operation.

The officers had been called to the sushi bar in Leverkusen several times because the noise level was too high.

When the officers tried to break up the party, they were attacked by guests from the large family celebrating there.

Two policewomen, one police officer and several guests were injured in the incident. Show more

According to the Cologne police, two policewomen and one police officer were slightly injured during an operation in a shisha bar on Monday night. Guests were also injured. The police had been called to the bar several times due to high noise levels.

When the emergency services tried to break up the party in Leverkusen-Opladen at around 11 p.m., they were attacked by party guests from the extended family celebrating there. Guests also attacked each other in the bar after the people involved in the attack on police officers had locked the entrance door.

Around 40 patrol cars deployed

Residents had previously called the police because of the excessive volume in the Sisha bar. When the officers asked the 40 to 50 guests at the party to keep it down, the situation escalated, explained a police spokesperson.

With reinforcements arriving - up to 150 police officers and around 40 patrol cars were deployed - the officers finally broke up the party and provisionally arrested a 25-year-old man. The man is said to have hit a police officer with a chair.

The police officers took two women and a 26-year-old man to the police station to take blood samples and for identification purposes.

According to the "Bild" newspaper, it was the party of a notorious clan. Numerous members of the clan are reportedly known to the police.