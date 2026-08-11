Previously top-secret FBI documents reveal that Donald Trump was investigated in 2017 as a potential Moscow informant. What became of the investigation? And why are these documents being released now?

Here's what it's all about The White House has released documents showing that the FBI investigated Trump as a possible informant for Moscow.

The investigation is a response to James Comey's dismissal and is intended to determine whether it was carried out at Moscow's behest.

The documents contain little of substance or previously unknown information.

However, the publication feeds into Trump's narrative of a supposed "Deep State." Summary created with

Donald Trump as Putin’s informant? The White House has released internal documents showing that the FBI launched an investigation into Donald Trump in 2017 after he fired then-FBI Director James Comey.

What do the documents say—and why is the White House releasing them right now? Answers to the most important questions.

What was the background to the investigation?

As early as the 2016 presidential campaign, the FBI launched its first investigation under the code name “Crossfire Hurricane.” The aim was to determine whether Trump’s campaign team had collaborated with the Russian government when Moscow interfered in the presidential election to the detriment of Hillary Clinton. However, these investigations were not directed specifically against Trump personally or his ties to Russia.

In May 2017, FBI agents finally launched the investigation, which was given the somewhat odd code name “Oxford Comma.” This was, in part, a criminal investigation. The aim was to determine whether Donald Trump had obstructed justice by firing James Comey and whether he had interfered with the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the election. In addition, the FBI sought to determine whether there had been any collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

On the other hand, “Oxford Comma” was a counterintelligence operation. The investigation was therefore intended to look into Trump’s ties to Russia in general.

What do the FBI documents say?

"Oxford Comma" is a direct response to Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey. According to documents now released by the White House, the FBI concluded that the Russian government had interfered in the 2016 election to support Trump. According to the documents, the FBI had learned, among other things, that Moscow had offered to help Trump’s campaign team. Furthermore, the FBI knew that Trump’s team had pressured the Republican Party to adopt a far more Moscow-friendly stance toward Ukraine in its campaign platform.

The FBI also knew that, prior to his dismissal, Trump had pressured Comey to halt the investigation into the campaign team’s ties to Russia. And overall, the FBI appeared to be concerned about Trump’s personal and business history. One of the files states, for example: “Publicly available information indicates that President Trump has maintained long-standing business and real estate ties to Russia and the former Soviet states since the 1980s.”

He is regularly targeted by Donald Trump: former FBI Director James Comey. Social Democratic Party

Why were the investigations closed?

Overall, then, the documents provide little of substance or even new insights. Rather, the release serves to bolster the narrative put forward by Trump and his team that a supposed “Deep State” is out to get him—and that the FBI is in on it.

As part of the release, a government official immediately offered the appropriate conclusion: The alleged ties to Russia were not supported by evidence.

That’s not exactly wrong. But it’s also true that the investigation never really got off the ground. That’s because the day after the investigation began, Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller. According to the "New York Times", Rosenstein effectively nipped the FBI investigation in the bud with this move. “Oxford Comma” was ultimately discontinued in April 2019, shortly after former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation had concluded without any charges being filed against Trump.

Why were the files made public?

The government official, however, made no secret of who had ordered the release. The president himself had instructed the White House Working Group on Transparency to investigate previously unpublished evidence of what the administration considers to be “the instrumentalization of the government.”

With the release of these documents, the Trump-Comey saga thus enters a new chapter. This is because former FBI Director James Comey is despised by the president more than almost any of his many opponents. Even years after Comey left public office, Trump regularly targets him—for example, through investigations by the Department of Justice.

Trump even managed to link Comey to the debacle surrounding the Reflecting Pool in Washington. The alleged vandals who, in his view, had sabotaged the pool at the Lincoln Memorial were inspired by James Comey, Trump said on Truth Social.

Why did Trump fire James Comey?

Officially, Trump consistently cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server as the reason for his dismissal. At the same time, Trump regularly and vociferously protested the Russia investigation into him.

Mueller's report also concluded that Trump had been extremely upset by Comey's refusal to publicly state that the president himself was not under investigation for possible ties to Russia.

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