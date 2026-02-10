There is great consternation in the town. Henning Kaiser/dpa

The investigation into the death of 14-year-old Yosef from Dormagen is taking a new turn: According to information from security circles, the crime was not committed in the heat of passion, but was planned. A 12-year-old classmate is suspected of the crime.

The killing of 14-year-old Yosef in the German town of Dormagen is said to have been planned by another child rather than being committed in the heat of the moment. The German Press Agency (dpa) learned this from security circles. A twelve-year-old is suspected of the crime. It was a fellow pupil.

According to the information, there had been arguments between the children. The twelve-year-old is said to have felt bullied. There are no indications that the crime was racially motivated, it was said. The 14-year-old who was killed was from Eritrea.

The boy suspected of the crime is in the care of the youth welfare office, said a police spokeswoman. Further measures had been taken there. She did not provide any further details at first.

Members of the shooting club also joined the funeral procession. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Dormagen's mayor Erik Lierenfeld said that the suspect had apparently not previously attracted police attention. In his own words, the Social Democrat politician assumes that the violent death of the teenager will continue to occupy the city for a long time to come. "We have to assume that our city will be permanently traumatized by this event, by this terrible death of Yosef," he said at a press conference at a sports field in the city, which lies between Cologne and Düsseldorf.

"The fact that a minor has allegedly committed this crime is something that makes us all the more shocked and makes our blood run cold." The investigators had only announced this morning that a child was suspected of the crime. According to dpa information, it is a 12-year-old boy of German nationality.

Homicide squad investigating

The body of the 14-year-old had already been found by a walker at a lake in Dormagen at the end of January. According to the authorities, the autopsy revealed that the boy died of stab wounds and cuts. The "Waldsee" homicide squad has been investigating for several days.

The town in the Rhineland has invited people to a public funeral service this afternoon. The subsequent funeral is to take place in private. According to the police, around 2,000 people had already taken part in a funeral procession for the murdered teenager at the weekend.

City in mourning

The town of Dormagen expressed its deepest shock. The 14-year-old had lived in Dormagen in municipal accommodation since 2018. He had attended a municipal school and was fully integrated into the town's society.

Many people attended the funeral service. (Archive image) Federico Gambarini/dpa

In cooperation with schools and associations, the city has set up an aid account to support the victim's family financially. Two books of condolence were set up for citizens.

The youngster's football club also expressed its grief: "Yosef was an extremely popular boy who was highly regarded not only in the club but also in the entire village community. His beaming smile and exceptional team spirit made him a valuable member of our club," it said on the FC Delhoven website.

Body discovered by walker

The 14-year-old was last seen alive at noon on January 28. A walker discovered his body at around 5.00 pm. According to media reports from reporters who spoke to the boy's mother, Yosef is said to have told his mother that he only wanted to go to his shooting club for a short time.