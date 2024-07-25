On Wednesday, several climate activists forced their way onto the grounds of Frankfurt Airport. Symbolbild: Boris Roessler/dpa

In the early morning, climate activists invaded the grounds of Frankfurt Airport. This has consequences for air traffic.

Several demonstrators stuck to the airport grounds.

Protests had already taken place at various airports in Europe on Wednesday. Show more

Air traffic at Frankfurt Airport has been temporarily suspended due to an action by climate activists. This was announced by a spokesperson for the federal police. Several demonstrators had forced their way onto the airport grounds early in the morning and stuck themselves to the ground.

"Due to an ongoing police operation at the airport, no take-offs and landings are currently taking place," the airport announced on its website. Passengers are asked not to visit Fraport for the time being and to check the status of their flights in advance on the airlines' websites.

Six demonstrators have gained access to the runways, the Last Generation on X group announced. "The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence," the activists wrote in a post on X. "We have joined forces internationally: Get out of fossils by 2030!" A police spokesperson did not initially provide any information on the number of activists.

Climate activists had already paralyzed air traffic at Cologne/Bonn Airport for around three hours on Wednesday. A police spokeswoman said that criminal charges had been filed for violating the law on assembly, dangerous interference with air traffic and trespassing.

In Zurich, activists also blocked a road leading to the airport. Similar actions also took place in Oslo, Helsinki and Barcelona.

