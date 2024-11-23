German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at the climate conference, where there was a scandal. Peter Dejong/AP

The World Climate Conference is in danger of failing. In the decisive final phase, a number of countries have left the negotiating table. Can an agreement still be reached?

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The World Climate Conference is in danger of failing. The groups of island states have left the room at the World Climate Conference in Azerbaijan.

Although there is still no new draft for a resolution, various draft texts are circulating, to which there is great resistance from some countries.

The central point of contention is how much the financial flows to developing countries should be increased and who should pay for it. Show more

At the World Climate Conference, the groups of island states and least developed countries have left the negotiating room. "We are here to negotiate, but we have left the room because at the moment we don't feel that we are being heard," Colombia's Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, told media representatives.

Several country representatives left a large negotiating room, as dpa reporters observed - one representative shouted loudly when asked about an agreement: "Rejected!" The government representatives gathered for internal consultations in a room just a few steps away.

This was confirmed by EU delegation circles, but it was assumed that the negotiations would continue.

Activists take part in a demonstration during the COP29 climate summit. Sergei Grits/AP

The central point of contention is how much the financial flows to developing countries should be increased and who should pay for it. Dozens of developing countries had vehemently demanded trillions of euros in funding. An independent UN expert group has also come to the conclusion that the need for external aid will amount to around 1,000 billion US dollars per year by 2030 - and as much as 1,300 billion by 2035.

Negotiating circles have revealed that instead of the 250 billion US dollars initially proposed as annual climate aid from industrialized countries to poorer countries, 300 billion dollars are now on the table.

