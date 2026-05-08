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On the move despite climbing ban Climber dies in volcanic eruption in Indonesia

SDA

8.5.2026 - 10:47

ARCHIVE - A boy's shoes soiled with volcanic ash. Photo: Albert Ivan Damanik/ZUMA Wire/dpa/Archive image
ARCHIVE - A boy's shoes soiled with volcanic ash. Photo: Albert Ivan Damanik/ZUMA Wire/dpa/Archive image
Keystone

At least three people have died in an eruption of the Dukono volcano in Indonesia, according to local police.

Keystone-SDA

08.05.2026, 10:47

08.05.2026, 11:38

They were part of a group of around 20 climbers who were on the volcano at the time of the eruption on Friday morning, according to the local police chief. According to the authorities, the group had been climbing the volcano despite a climbing ban.

Two of the dead were from Singapore and one from Indonesia, the police added. At least five people were injured, according to the civil protection authorities. Their identities are still being determined. Meanwhile, rescue workers are searching for hikers still trapped on the mountain.

Ascent had been prohibited for weeks

The Dukono volcano on the North Moluccas, a province of the Moluccas archipelago, is one of the most active volcanoes in the country. When it erupted on Friday, it spewed a ten-kilometer-high cloud of black ash into the sky, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazards Authority.

It had already shown increased activity in the past few days, it said. Ascents to the volcano had not been permitted since April 17.

The island state of Indonesia lies on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. Volcanic eruptions and earthquakes frequently occur along the belt.

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