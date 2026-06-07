dpatopbilder - Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. Photo: Abdel Kareem Hana/AP/dpa
Keystone
According to hospital reports, five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza Strip. A further 15 people were injured in an attack on a police checkpoint in the area of the city of Chan Junis, according to Nasser Hospital. The police forces in the Gaza Strip are controlled by the Islamist Hamas. A spokesman for the Israeli army said that the reports of the attack were being investigated.
Officially, a ceasefire has been in place in the Gaza Strip since October last year. Nevertheless, Israeli attacks and armed incidents continue to occur.