Bill and Hillary Clinton demand a public hearing before the US Congress in the Epstein scandal and reject accusations by political opponents. (Archive) IMAGO/A. Friedrichs

The power struggle in Washington is coming to a head in the Epstein scandal: Bill and Hillary Clinton want to testify in front of the cameras and accuse the Republicans of playing a tactical game with the affair.

In the Epstein scandal, Bill and Hillary Clinton have called for their planned testimony before a US Congressional investigative committee to take place in public.

The Clintons accuse Republicans of politically exploiting the affair.

Donald Trump, who like the Clintons had connections to Epstein, was not summoned by the committee to testify. Show more

In the scandal surrounding the deceased US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton have demanded that their planned testimony before a congressional investigative committee does not take place behind closed doors. "Let's stop playing games and do this right: with a public hearing," Hillary Clinton wrote on the online service X on Thursday.

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton explained that she and her husband had already told the Republican-led Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations in the US House of Representatives everything they knew. Regarding the Clinton hearing planned for the end of February, she said on X: "If you want this fight (...) we'll fight it publicly."

So let’s stop the games.



If you want this fight, @RepJamesComer, let’s have it—in public.



You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on.



We will be there. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2026

Hillary Clinton is scheduled to testify before the committee in connection with the Epstein revelations on February 26, her husband on February 27. Democrats like the Clintons accuse the government of wanting to instrumentalize the Epstein scandal for partisan political purposes. Republican President Donald Trump, who like the Clintons had connections to Epstein, was not summoned by the committee to testify.

Republicans threatened with proceedings for contempt of Congress

The Clintons had initially refused to testify before the investigative committee, with their lawyers pointing out that the couple had previously provided all available information. The Republicans in the House of Representatives then threatened proceedings for contempt of Congress. The Clintons finally relented, but described the proceedings as politically motivated.

Like Trump and numerous other politicians and celebrities, the couple's name appears in the files on Epstein. So far, neither the Democratic politician couple nor Trump have been able to prove any wrongdoing.

Epstein, a US investor with connections in the highest circles, was suspected of abusing thousands of minors and young women, some of whom he procured for celebrities. He was found hanged in his New York prison cell in 2019; according to official reports, he committed suicide.

Last week, the US Department of Justice published further documents on Epstein. As in the previously published files, they mention numerous prominent and influential people, including Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and the British ex-Prince Andrew.