A neck-and-neck race is emerging in the parliamentary elections in the EU island republic of Cyprus. According to initial forecasts based on voter surveys, the conservatives of the Democratic United Movement (DISY) have achieved between 22.5 and 25.5 percent, as reported by state broadcaster RIK after the polls closed on Sunday. The left-wing AKEL party is expected to achieve 21.0 to 24.0 percent.

The ultra-nationalist National Popular Front (ELAM) is expected to be the third strongest force with around eleven percent. The Movement for Direct Democracy, a populist YouTuber and political newcomer, will also make it into parliament with around six percent. At least four other smaller parties are also likely to enter parliament. All relevant parties are considered to be fundamentally pro-European.

Meaningful projections based on counted votes are expected at around 8.30 p.m. local time (7.30 p.m. CEST).

The election has no direct impact on the government: according to the constitution, political power lies with the head of state, who is directly elected by the people. Conservative President Nikos Christodoulidis, who has been in office since 2023, forms and leads the government. Parliament primarily assumes a supervisory function. The election is therefore considered an important barometer of public opinion for the 2028 presidential election.