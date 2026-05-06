CNN founder Ted Turner passed away on Wednesday. KEYSTONE

Ted Turner, founder of the news channel CNN, has died at the age of 87. He revolutionized the media world with his idea of 24-hour news.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ted Turner, founder of CNN, has died at the age of 87. He revolutionized the global media landscape with the first 24-hour news channel.

The entrepreneur built up a far-reaching media empire with TV stations and sports teams before selling his companies to Time Warner. His formative vision made him world-famous and earned him the "Man of the Year" award in 1991.

Turner was heavily involved in environmental and peace projects, founded the UN Foundation and campaigned against nuclear weapons. In 2018, he made his illness of Lewy body dementia public. Show more

Media pioneer Ted Turner is dead. The founder of CNN died on Wednesday at the age of 87, according to Turner Enterprises and CNN. He revolutionized television news worldwide with his 24-hour news channel.

The Ohio-born businessman from Atlanta built up a media empire. This included the first cable super channel, film and cartoon channels and sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves. Because of his direct manner, he was nicknamed "The Mouth of the South".

Turner was also active as a sailor, philanthropist and activist. He founded the United Nations Foundation, campaigned for the abolition of nuclear weapons and promoted the reintroduction of bison as a conservationist. With the series "Captain Planet", he wanted to sensitize children to environmental issues.

His vision of broadcasting news around the clock in real time made him world-famous. In 1991, Time magazine named him Man of the Year for "influencing the dynamics of events and turning viewers in 150 countries into instant witnesses to history".

Turner later sold his channels to Time Warner and retired from the media business. He described CNN as the "greatest achievement" of his life. CNN CEO Mark Thompson praised him as an "extremely dedicated and conscientious leader". In 2018, Turner made public that he was suffering from Lewy body dementia.