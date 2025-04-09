Almost four weeks after the start of coalition negotiations, the CDU/CSU and SPD are apparently close to concluding them.

After around 13 hours of consultation, the German leaders ended their talks shortly before midnight without reaching a final agreement.

However, negotiating circles said that the aim was to reach an agreement by midday on Wednesday.

Five days after the federal elections in February, the CDU/CSU, as the election winner, had already begun exploratory talks with the SPD on the formation of a coalition. Show more

After around 13 hours of discussions, the German leaders ended their talks shortly before midnight without reaching a final agreement. However, negotiating circles said that the aim was to reach an agreement by midday on Wednesday. The talks are to continue at 9.30 a.m. at the CDU party headquarters. Union circles also reported that CDU leader Friedrich Merz wanted to inform the party's closest leadership circle, the presidium, about the status of the negotiations.

Throughout Tuesday, the CDU/CSU and SPD struggled to find compromises to reach an agreement - in varying discussion formats and repeatedly interrupted by individual consultations within the parties. Not least the international situation and the tariff policy of President Donald Trump's US administration put the negotiators under additional pressure to reach an agreement. Experts see new risks of recession and problems for the export-oriented German economy due to the US tariffs. Merz wants to counter this with lower corporate taxes, less bureaucracy and lower energy prices.

Soundings, working groups, main negotiators

Just five days after the general election, the CDU/CSU, as the election winner, had already begun exploratory talks with the SPD on forming a coalition. In fact, there is no alternative to a black-red coalition because the black-green coalition would not have a majority and cooperation with the AfD has been clearly ruled out by the CDU/CSU.

Just a few days after the talks began, on 4 March, the CDU, CSU and SPD agreed on a financial package of historic proportions for defense and infrastructure. Together with the Greens, the old Bundestag passed amendments to the Basic Law with the necessary two-thirds majority to relax the debt brake for defense spending enshrined there and to create a special fund for infrastructure and climate protection worth 500 billion euros.

"Make a wish" in working groups

On March 8, the exploratory talks ended with an eleven-page paper and the recommendation to enter into coalition negotiations. These formally began on March 13. Sixteen working groups were set up to work out details on various topics within a week and a half. In the end, the working group papers contained a number of agreements, but also differences on numerous points, which were then to be resolved by the main round of negotiations comprising 19 people. Merz also criticized the fact that in some of the working groups the headline was "Make a wish".

While the working group papers were made public, virtually nothing leaked out of the chief negotiators' meetings. Although politicians from the round of 19 repeatedly gave interviews, hardly anything was revealed in terms of content. Negotiations took place alternately in the SPD and CDU headquarters and in the Bavarian state representation in Berlin. Financial issues such as the tax system and migration policy were considered to be the biggest stumbling blocks in the negotiations.

Displeasure among the CDU base

During the coalition negotiations, frustration was repeatedly voiced within the CDU. In response to party leader Merz's change of course on the debt brake, a third of the CDU municipal association in Kühlungsborn (Rostock district) left the party. The Junge Union threatened to reject a coalition agreement that did not include the policy change promised by Merz during the election campaign. And there is also resentment in the Brandenburg CDU - due to insufficient involvement of the party base in the talks. The Potsdam-Mittelmark district association has called for a member survey similar to that of the SPD.

The unrest is fueled by poor poll results for the CDU/CSU. The CDU and CSU have lost several percentage points since the 28.5 percent from the Bundestag elections. The AfD is moving ever closer to the CDU/CSU, even catching up with it in an Insa poll.

What happens now?

If an agreement is reached with the CDU/CSU on a coalition agreement, the SPD will put it to a digital vote of its members within ten days. On the CDU side, a small party conference will decide on the agreement; for the CSU, a board resolution will suffice.

As the presumed future Chancellor, Merz had originally set himself the goal of forming a government by Easter. This can no longer be achieved. May 7 is now a possible date for Merz's election and swearing-in as chancellor.