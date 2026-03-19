In mid-March, a man gets into distress in the US state of Michigan. He loses his bearings in a snowstorm and drifts off on an ice floe. The Coast Guard immediately launched rescue operations.

Anaëlle Hebang

Despite a storm warning, a man in Michigan drives his snowmobile onto a frozen lake - and finds himself in mortal danger: he veers off course and is unable to continue on the brittle ice.

Rescue under extreme conditions

The rescue takes place under difficult conditions: The coastguard coordinates the search, while wind and ice make the operation more difficult. The video shows exactly how everything works.

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