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Mission in a snowstorm Coast Guard rescues snowmobiler from ice floe

Anaëlle Hebang

19.3.2026

In mid-March, a man gets into distress in the US state of Michigan. He loses his bearings in a snowstorm and drifts off on an ice floe. The Coast Guard immediately launched rescue operations.

19.03.2026, 08:55

19.03.2026, 20:40

Despite a storm warning, a man in Michigan drives his snowmobile onto a frozen lake - and finds himself in mortal danger: he veers off course and is unable to continue on the brittle ice.

Rescue under extreme conditions

The rescue takes place under difficult conditions: The coastguard coordinates the search, while wind and ice make the operation more difficult. The video shows exactly how everything works.

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