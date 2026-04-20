A Swiss man with a small amount of cocaine was arrested in Thailand. (archive photo) Marcus Brandt/dpa

Thai police have broken up a suspected drug network. Four people have been arrested, including a Swiss national.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Thai police have dismantled a suspected cocaine network.

Four people have been arrested, including a Swiss national.

The authorities seized drugs and assets and the investigation is ongoing. Show more

Thai investigators have succeeded in striking a major blow against cocaine trafficking after a long period of surveillance. Four people were arrested at the weekend, including a Swiss national. This was reported by several local media outlets.

The authorities are focusing on a 47-year-old Nigerian man who was picked up in Bangkok. He is said to have played a central role in the distribution of cocaine. At the same time, police arrested a 60-year-old Swiss man in Nonthaburi. A small quantity of the drug was seized from him. Two other suspects from Thailand were also caught by officers in Bangkok.

During the searches, the investigators discovered around 30 grams of cocaine as well as cash and valuables with a total value of several tens of thousands of francs. According to reports, a large sum of money was hidden in the ceiling of a bathroom.

The alleged mastermind has admitted to the allegations. The police see the operation as an important success against a significant dealer structure in the country. The investigation is still ongoing.