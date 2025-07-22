Last week, US broadcaster CBS announced the cancellation of satirist Stephen Colbert's late-night show. US President Trump celebrated - Colbert's response was not long in coming.

The reason is a derogatory remark made by the US President towards the satirist.

The US broadcaster CBS announced last week that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May 2026. Show more

US satirist Stephen Colbert has reacted to a derogatory comment made by Donald Trump on his late-night show with his usual sharp humor.

Following the announcement that Colbert's show would be canceled, the US President wrote on his online mouthpiece Truth Social: "I absolutely love that Colbert has been fired. His talent was even smaller than his ratings". Colbert said on his show: "How dare you, sir? Could a talentless man write the following satirical joke? Screw you."

The US broadcaster CBS announced last week that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" would end in May 2026. The satirist Colbert, known for his biting humor, is irreplaceable, the broadcaster announced, which is why the show will be discontinued completely. It was a "purely financial decision" in view of the tough competition on late-night TV. "It is not related to viewership, content or company operations," emphasized CBS.

CBS parent company under pressure

The cancellation of the Colbert show comes at a time when CBS parent company Paramount is under pressure. Last year, Trump accused the CBS magazine "60 Minutes" of editing an interview with his rival Kamala Harris to conceal a weak answer. "60 Minutes" denied this and published a transcript.

Although media law experts saw Paramount in a strong position, the company agreed to a settlement of 16 million dollars. Paramount is currently dependent on the approval of the US government for a change of ownership that has been under negotiation for some time. Colbert commented on the settlement on his show as "a big fat kickback".

Jon Stewart also comments on the dismissal of his colleague

Colbert received prominent support after the announcement, including from colleague Jimmy Kimmel, who has hosted "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on ABC since 2003. Comedian Jon Stewart shared with the audience on "The Daily Show" his take on the reasons for the ouster:

"I think the answer lies in the fear and the anticipatory obedience that has a grip on every institution in America at this moment." This is not the time to give in, he said. "I'm not giving in. I'm not going anywhere - I don't think," Stewart quipped.

Since Trump's election as president, the popular late-night shows in America have been seen as a powerful format to counter the president's right-wing populism. While traditional media formats can reach their limits when reporting on Trump due to the many untruths and distortions of reality, comedy talkers counter him with biting mockery that exposes Trump to ridicule in front of the audience.