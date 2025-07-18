At the Coldplay concert in Boston, the "Kiss Cam" shows the Astronomer CEO intimately involved with another woman - the affair is exposed and the web reacts with mocking memes.

Lea Oetiker

The two flee the scene in panic.

It doesn't take long for the internet to react with memes. Show more

Imagine you and your affair are at a Coldplay concert in Boston, America. Suddenly, the "kiss cam" is aimed right at you - and you flee in panic because you don't want anyone to see you together.

Sounds like an absurd movie scene? But that's exactly what happened to Andy Byron, CEO of the billion-dollar software company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, Chief People Officer of the same company.

Memes about the CEO affair spread like wildfire online. Screenshot X

The "Kiss Cam" video goes viral on social media. And of course it doesn't take long for the first memes to appear. The network escalates completely, especially on X.

The current situation on the net

One X user writes: "I like every post about the cheating CEO and Chief People Officer of Astronomer at the Coldplay concert."

Me liking every post about the cheating CEO and Chief People Officer from Astronomer at the Coldplay concert pic.twitter.com/rrwqonsG6J — Rational Takes (@rationaltakes) July 17, 2025

That's probably how Coldplay is doing

Another X user posts a fake Coldplay post. The band's alleged tweet reads: "At our next show, we have a camera-free zone for people and their affairs."

A thoughtful decision by Coldplay. pic.twitter.com/hvBwn9xdfX — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 17, 2025

One user dives into the role of Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay:

chris martin at the coldplay concert https://t.co/qt9BQcSIGl pic.twitter.com/vU3DeoDoEn — Saint Hoax (@SaintHoax) July 17, 2025

Trump is also involved

Of course, a Trump meme is never missing in such situations:

Somehow this message sounds familiar...

Wow, we've probably all received a message like this: "All those memes about the Coldplay concert reminded me of being cold and playing with you. This hidden CEO reminded me of how I hid the real me back then. You don't have to answer. I just hope you live your life."

All these memes about the Coldplay concert made me think about how I was cold and played you. That hiding CEO reminded me of how I hid my real self back then. You don’t need to response. I just hope you Viva your Vida. pic.twitter.com/wZfrYuWgJy — Abe (@abirez96) July 18, 2025

That's probably how the secretary who knew everything feels

And this Twitter user sets up a scenario here, which is very likely exactly what happened: "The astronomer secretary who told everyone during a cigarette break that the CEO was having an affair with the head of HR, but no one believed him."

Astronomer secretary who told everyone on a smoke break that the CEO is having an affair with Head of HR, but nobody believed him pic.twitter.com/oJtWs0hsWc — Archy Wyields (@archy_wyields) July 17, 2025

The innocent are suddenly guilty

What many people probably forget: There is not just one Andy Byron in the world. Andy Byron is probably feeling that too. He has to make it clear on LinkedIn that he is not THE Andy Byron.

Andy Byron, you've made it very difficult for all the other Andy Byrons.

The only one having a worse day than Andy Byron is all the other Andy Byrons. pic.twitter.com/YmEU8piZZ0 — Tamara (@TamIWas) July 18, 2025

That was unpleasant

The same user found the CEO affair so funny that he posted several memes about it. He wrote: "You're 12 and accidentally make eye contact with your teacher at a mall on Saturday".

Where he's right, he's right.

POV: You are 12-years-old and you accidentally make eye contact with your teacher at the mall on a Saturday. pic.twitter.com/iMX9wyJKyL — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) July 18, 2025

Since the situation is so absurd, no meme fits better than one from the series "The Office". A very awkward situation:

Imagine being able to say you were there

One TikTok user posts that she was actually there live. Under the video, she writes: "Funniest thing I've ever experienced."

Although the memes are funny, it's important to remember that many people have probably been hurt by this affair. Byron, the CEO, is married. They have two children together.

