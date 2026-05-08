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"Wanted to do good" Company boss gives away 240 million to employees - on one condition

Gabriela Beck

8.5.2026

Graham Walker gives away 240 million dollars to his employees
Graham Walker gives away 240 million dollars to his employees
Fibrebond

When US entrepreneur Graham Walker sells his company for 1.7 billion dollars, he reserves 15 percent of the proceeds for the employees. Many employees are stunned, some burst into tears: The money is changing the lives of some families.

08.05.2026, 17:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • US entrepreneur Graham Walker is involving 540 employees in the sale of his company Fibrebond.
  • The employees will receive a total of 240 million dollars - as thanks for decades of loyalty, even in times of crisis.
  • The extraordinary decision caused great emotion among the workforce and in the small town of Minden in the US state of Louisiana.
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When Graham Walker asked his employee Lesia Key for an interview, she had no idea that her life was about to change: The CEO of the US company Fibrebond thanked his long-time employee for her loyalty and handed her an envelope. She opened it - and burst into tears. The contents: a six-figure bonus.

Key was not the only one. Walker had a total of 240 million dollars (around 200 million francs) paid out to his 540 full-time employees, according to theWall Street Journal. This was made possible by the sale of the Louisiana-based family business, which manufactures enclosures and infrastructure for electrical systems and data centers, to the energy technology group Eaton for 1.7 billion dollars.

The entrepreneur had insisted that 15 percent of the proceeds from the sale go to the workforce. For Walker, this was a question of fairness.

Many employees had remained loyal to the company even in economically difficult years - for example after a devastating factory fire in 1998 or during massive job cuts after the dotcom bubble burst in the early 2000s.

"I wanted to do something good," says Walker. At the same time, he didn't want to live with the feeling that he alone was profiting from the sale while the employees were going away empty-handed.

That's why no one resigned despite receiving assets

The average bonus is around 443,000 dollars (375,000 francs). Long-term employees receive significantly higher sums. Many employees initially reacted with disbelief. Some asked if there were hidden cameras. Others hugged their superiors in tears.

The sum will be paid out over five years - on the condition that the employees remain with the company.

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Hong Blackwell, 67, who worked in logistics for decades, had already been thinking about retirement and initially feared she would have to continue working because of the five-year commitment. When she found out that the regulation did not apply to employees over 65 and that she would still receive her bonus, her relief was boundless, she told the Wall Street Journal.

The bonus is now changing the lives of many families. Employees pay off debts, pay tuition fees or secure their retirement. Lesia Key paid off her mortgage and opened a small boutique. "We used to go from paycheck to paycheck," she says. "Now I can really live."

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In the small town of Minden, with a population of around 12,000, where the company is based, the money is also creating a spirit of optimism. Mayor Nick Cox speaks of an economic boost for the entire region.

Walker himself was moved by the reactions of his employees, he says. He hopes to receive messages from former employees decades later about how the money has changed their lives.

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