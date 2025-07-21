  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Subsidiary also affected Computer failure - US airline suspends all flights

SDA

21.7.2025 - 07:26

The planes of the US airline Alaska Airlines are currently grounded. (archive picture)
The planes of the US airline Alaska Airlines are currently grounded. (archive picture)
Keystone

Alaska Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights due to a software problem. As the US airline informed the French news agency AFP, the computer failure occurred on Sunday evening (local time).

Keystone-SDA

21.07.2025, 07:26

21.07.2025, 07:45

It also stated that this had an impact on flight operations. The airline has therefore initiated "a temporary, system-wide interruption" to its flights "until the problem is resolved".

Aircraft from the subsidiary Horizon Air are also affected. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the company had requested that all aircraft be grounded.

Alaska Airlines recently hit the headlines mainly due to problems with aircraft from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has been plagued by safety issues. In January 2024, for example, a serious incident occurred with an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft: Shortly after its take-off in Portland in the US state of Oregon, the aircraft lost part of the cabin wall. As a result, the plane had to turn back and make an emergency landing.

More from the department

Politics. Activists: Israel continues airstrikes in Syria

PoliticsActivists: Israel continues airstrikes in Syria

Israel. Association: Hamas has attacked journalists in Gaza

IsraelAssociation: Hamas has attacked journalists in Gaza

"Sche*** AfD"TV interview with Alice Weidel ends in chaos - Swiss artist is behind it