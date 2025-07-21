The planes of the US airline Alaska Airlines are currently grounded. (archive picture) Keystone

Alaska Airlines has temporarily suspended all flights due to a software problem. As the US airline informed the French news agency AFP, the computer failure occurred on Sunday evening (local time).

Keystone-SDA SDA

It also stated that this had an impact on flight operations. The airline has therefore initiated "a temporary, system-wide interruption" to its flights "until the problem is resolved".

Aircraft from the subsidiary Horizon Air are also affected. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that the company had requested that all aircraft be grounded.

Alaska Airlines recently hit the headlines mainly due to problems with aircraft from US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, which has been plagued by safety issues. In January 2024, for example, a serious incident occurred with an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft: Shortly after its take-off in Portland in the US state of Oregon, the aircraft lost part of the cabin wall. As a result, the plane had to turn back and make an emergency landing.