Francis has been hospitalized in the Gemelli Clinic since Friday last week. dpa

Francis has now been in hospital for ten days. There are new complications. The doctors are reluctant to give a prognosis.

Pope Francis has been in hospital for ten days due to severe pneumonia.

He had to be treated with oxygen and blood transfusions.

His condition remains critical, doctors speak of a "guarded prognosis", while prayers are being said around the world for his recovery. Show more

Concerns about Pope Francis have increased once again. The head of the Catholic Church, who is suffering from pneumonia, had to be given oxygen and blood at the weekend.

Doctors at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, where the 88-year-old has now been for ten days, described his condition as still critical. For the first time, they spoke of a "cautious prognosis". However, the night to Sunday passed calmly.

According to the medical bulletin, there were two problems on Saturday: In the morning, Francis had a "persistent asthmatic respiratory crisis", which necessitated the administration of oxygen. He also received a blood transfusion because he was found to have a platelet deficiency. The doctors spoke of anemia: too few red blood cells. Prayers were said for the pontiff at Sunday services around the world.

Already in hospital for ten days

Francis has been receiving treatment at the Gemelli Clinic, a university hospital, since the middle of the month. The 88-year-old - now the second oldest pope in history - has had respiratory problems since before Christmas.

At the clinic, doctors diagnosed pneumonia that had affected both lungs. The infection is caused by various pathogens. The doctors call the clinical picture "complex". At such an advanced age, pneumonia is considered very dangerous.

According to the clinic, the Argentinian has given instructions not to make a secret of his state of health. He will be informed in writing in the morning and evening. The doctors also gave a press conference on Friday in which they said that the head of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide was "not out of danger". An unnamed cardinal told the newspaper "La Repubblica": "All we can do now is pray."

Sunday prayers must be canceled again

In the meantime, most people are assuming that the hospital stay will be even longer. Some are also speculating that Francis will not leave the hospital. For the second time in a row, the pontiff has had to cancel the great Sunday prayer, for which he normally appears to tens of thousands of faithful in St. Peter's Square from a window in the Apostolic Palace.

In the meantime, it was considered broadcasting the prayer from the clinic. However, this did not happen. The Pope has not appeared in public since his admission. The doctors have ordered him to take absolute rest. Only his closest associates are allowed to see him. The most prominent other visitor was Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Cardinals reject speculation about resignation

In the meantime, a discussion has also arisen as to whether Francis could resign like his German predecessor Benedict XVI. However, the Vatican's number two, Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, described such speculation as "unnecessary". The 70-year-old Italian is being touted as one of the possible successors.

Francis himself had always rejected such rumors during earlier health problems. The thought of resigning had never occurred to him. However, according to his own statements, he has deposited a signed letter of resignation at the Vatican - but only in the event that he is unable to act due to illness.

The German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller also countered the speculation. An abdication is "not an option", the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith told the newspaper "Il Messaggero". "You don't come down from the cross." He also said he had never understood Benedict's reasons. "I am skeptical of any papal renunciation just because one feels exhausted and can no longer cope. This undermines the principle of the visible unity of the Church."