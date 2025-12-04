United in skepticism: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (left) and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron are increasingly distrustful of the USA. Bild: EPA / Filip Singer / Pool

"They are playing games": EU leaders have openly expressed their distrust of the USA in a confidential telephone conversation. This has recently sounded very different in public - revealing a central problem for Europe.

Julian Weinberger

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We must not leave Ukraine alone with these guys": In a phone-in, top politicians from the EU blatantly expressed their distrust of the USA.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in particular used strong words.

At a new round of negotiations between US negotiators and Ukrainian representatives, however, Europe is - once again - absent. Show more

The fronts between Europe and the USA remain hardened - and the rifts are apparently even deeper than previously assumed. At any rate, this is suggested by transcripts of a confidential telephone conversation between Volodymyr Zelensky and several European heads of government, which were leaked to Der Spiegel.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in particular unequivocally expressed their suspicion of the USA in the phone call last Monday.

"There is a possibility that the US will betray Ukraine on the issue of territory without clarity on security guarantees," feared Macron, who also felt that Ukrainian President Zelensky was in "great danger".

Merz advises Zelensky to be "extremely careful"

Merz also agreed, advising Zelensky to be "extremely cautious in the coming days". According to the transcripts, the German head of government made it clear: "They are playing games, both with you and with us." Merz was apparently referring to the responsible US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The transcript of the conversation generally paints a contrasting picture to the outwardly diplomatic demeanor of EU leaders at press conferences. EU politicians repeatedly praised the US initiative to create peace in Ukraine.

However, in addition to Merz and Macron, other high-ranking politicians from Europe apparently no longer trust the USA. "We must not leave Ukraine and Volodymyr alone with these guys", Alexander Stubb resorted to pithy words. The Finnish president was previously said to have a good relationship with Donald Trump. Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte also saw Selenskyj in danger: "We have to protect Volodymyr."

Élysée classifies Macron's statements

Other EU leaders such as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk were also present during the phone call.

When asked by "Der Spiegel", those quoted did not want to confirm their statements. However, the call itself did take place, as some of the participants assured the magazine.

Volodymyr Selenskyj (left) and Emmanuel Macron demonstrated unity in Paris on Monday. Bild: EPA / Teresa Suarez

In France, however, efforts were made to categorize Macron's alleged quotes. "The president did not express himself in these words", the Élysée distanced itself from the idea that Macron considered an imminent betrayal by the USA to be a possible scenario. The presidential office refused to provide further details due to the confidentiality of the talks.

At a joint press conference with Selenskyj on Monday, Macron had sounded much more optimistic. "American mediation is taking place, that is a very good thing, it will now put pressure on Russia," Macron had said there, praising the previous negotiations between the US negotiators and Russian representatives.

Merz is clear: "No decision without Europeans"

There was a similar tone from Germany, where Friedrich Merz, alongside his Polish colleague Donald Tusk, assured the media on Monday that he would "keep the transatlantic community together as best we can". In addition, the renegotiations following the 28-point plan presented by the USA had made "initial progress towards an elaborate peace plan", said Merz.

In this context, however, Merz also emphasized Europe's claim to be at the negotiating table: "No decision on Ukraine and Europe without Ukrainians and Europeans, no dictated peace over the heads of Ukraine, no weakening or division of the European Union and NATO."

The discrepancy between public statements and internal doubts reveals Europe's dilemma. On the one hand, it does not want to upset its influential partner from the USA. On the other hand, however, it does not want to accept without complaint that US President Donald Trump and his representatives are negotiating a dictated peace at the expense of Ukraine. It is a risky balancing act between mediation and clear statements.

Renewed negotiations without EU envoys - once again

Consequently, the road to joint European negotiations with the USA and Russia still seems long. In the interview, the participants were still hoping to organize a meeting with the US negotiators in Brussels on Wednesday. "At the moment we are out", lamented Finnish President Stubb on the phone. "But we have to get in."

However, Steve Witkoff thwarted the EU plans: he returned directly from Moscow to the USA on Wednesday - without any detours via Europe. Back home, Witkoff and his colleague Jared Kushner are due to meet with Ukrainian representatives on Thursday. However, European envoys are once again absent from the negotiations with the Ukrainian chief negotiator Umjerow and Chief of the General Staff Andrij Gnatow.