Members of the New York community march towards 6th Avenue with anti-ICE signs to protest ICE's presence in states across the country and show solidarity with protesters in Minnesota. Photo: Edna Leshowitz/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa Keystone

Following the fatal shooting of a US citizen during an ICE immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis, protests against President Donald Trump's administration are spreading.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Minnesota, the fatal shooting of a nurse by federal agents sparked nationwide protests against the Trump administration.

The authorities claimed it was self-defense, as Alex Pretti was said to have been carrying a gun.

However, videos cast doubt on the official version.

In response, the Democrats in Congress want to block budget funds for the immigration authority ICE, which could trigger another government shutdown.

While Trump blames the Democrats and calls for tougher action against immigrants, former presidents Obama and Clinton are calling for support for peaceful protests. Show more

In addition to the demonstrations on the streets, the Democrats now want to build up pressure in Congress and block budget funds earmarked for ICE. Trump, on the other hand, blamed the Democrats for the fatal shooting and demanded consequences. The two former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton called for protests.

People gathered in Minneapolis on Sunday for a vigil for the nurse who was killed. A day earlier, white US citizen Alex Pretti was killed by gunfire during an operation by federal officials in the US state of Minnesota. The US government portrayed the fatal shooting of the 37-year-old as self-defense. Video footage of the scene online gives a different impression.

The nationwide protests against the Trump government are expected to continue. It was the second incident of this kind in a short space of time: at the beginning of January, US citizen Renée Good was shot dead by an ICE officer in Minneapolis.

Democrats want to block budget funds

The Democrats now want to block budget funds earmarked for ICE in Congress. This means that the USA is once again threatened with a partial government shutdown at the end of the week - if the budget bill in Parliament falls through as threatened by the Democrats. The stopgap budget, which was introduced in November after the longest shutdown in US history, expires on Friday.

The Democrats had sought sensible reforms in the spending bill for the Department of Homeland Security, their minority leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, announced on the X platform. However, due to the Republicans' refusal to stand up to Trump, he will reject the bill. "What's happening in Minnesota is frightening."

Please take a minute to read this heartbreaking statement from Nurse Pretti’s family.



After their son was killed in broad daylight, they are now forced to defend him against this administration’s lies.



It’s another reason why Senate Democrats are united in rejecting this DHS… https://t.co/Ghqe5VF84c — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 25, 2026

In order to force a vote for the budget package in the Senate, the Republicans, who currently have 53 of the 100 senators, would need 60 votes according to US media - meaning they would have to rely on bipartisan support. If they fail to achieve this, the Democrats would have the chance to delay a vote. The vote is about the large legislative package, which also includes the ICE funds.

Trump puts pressure on Democrats

Meanwhile, Trump called on the Democratic governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, and all Democratic governors and mayors in the USA to work together with his government. It is about "enforcing the laws of our country instead of resisting and fanning the flames of division, chaos and violence", Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Walz and Frey should turn over all criminal illegal immigrants currently detained in their state prisons to federal authorities for immediate deportation, Trump further wrote. "American cities should be safe havens ONLY for law-abiding American citizens, not illegal immigrants who have violated the laws of our country."

Obama and Clinton call for protest

The killing of the nurse drew criticism and sympathy across the country. Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle said in a joint statement that every American should support - and draw inspiration from - the wave of peaceful protests in the northern city and other parts of the country.

"They are a timely reminder that it is ultimately up to each and every one of us as citizens to stand up against injustice, protect our basic freedoms, and hold our government accountable."

Democratic former President Bill Clinton called on the public to raise their voices against the Trump administration's deportation practices. "If we give up our freedoms after 250 years, we may never get them back," he wrote in a statement. It is now up to everyone who believes in the promise of American democracy to stand up, he said. Clinton, who was president from 1993 to 2001, made serious accusations: "Those in charge lied to us and told us not to believe what we saw with our own eyes".

State of Minnesota wants to be involved in the investigation

The state of Minnesota wants to force the courts to get involved in the investigation into the fatal shooting of Pretti. A judge has already issued a temporary injunction to protect the evidence. A hearing is scheduled for today (2 p.m. local time). The state authorities accuse the federal government of keeping them away from the investigation.

Two weeks ago, 37-year-old Renée Good was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security also protected the federal officer on that occasion and declared that he had acted in self-defense, although videos of the scenes gave a completely different impression. Trump had sent a particularly large number of federal officials to the northern US state in order to enforce his deportation policy.

US Attorney General demands release of voter data

In a letter to Governor Walz, US Attorney General Pam Bondi made serious accusations: Walz and other officials had disparaged federal officials and obstructed their work. "You and your office must restore the rule of law, support ICE officials and end the chaos in Minnesota," Bondi wrote.

The full weight of federal law enforcement is engaged in Minnesota and this Department of Justice is advancing action on every front.



Walz, Ellison and Frey have acknowledged receipt of federal grand jury subpoenas from this DOJ.



We have arrested multiple individuals in the… https://t.co/qQOc11bB9A — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) January 25, 2026

She also demanded that the governor release data on social programs and the voter roll, among other things. The Democratic Senator from Connecticut, Chris Murphy, criticized this on Instagram as an attempt to influence the midterm elections. He also called for further budget funds to be blocked.