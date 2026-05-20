The fear of Ebola is spreading rapidly in eastern Congo. After numerous deaths due to the rare Bundibugyo strain, many people are wearing protective masks again - and remember previous epidemics with horror.

Christian Thumshirn

In the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, there is growing concern about a new Ebola outbreak. According to the WHO, more than 500 suspected cases have been registered since the beginning of May and over 130 people are said to have already died.

What is particularly worrying is that the outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus- for which there is currently no approved vaccine.

The WHO therefore declared an international health emergency for the first time before a meeting of its emergency committee. The provinces of North and South Kivu around the cities of Goma and Bukavu are particularly affected.

WHO increases pressure - population reacts with fear

The authorities are now trying to contain the spread with border controls, isolation and international aid missions.

Uganda's government has already tightened controls at border crossings, and Rwanda is also reacting increasingly nervously. Congo's President Félix Tshisekedi has promised additional protective measures and international cooperation.

At the same time, there is growing fear among the population of a repeat of previous waves of Ebola, in which thousands of people died. Many people are once again wearing protective masks and avoiding contact.

In the Reuters survey above, residents openly describe their fear of the deadly virus - and their hope for rapid help.

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