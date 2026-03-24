This Boeing 727 has been parked at Faro Airport in Portugal for almost 20 years. Google Maps

An abandoned plane has been sitting at Faro airport for almost two decades - now the case is becoming political. The current transport minister of the DR Congo is to remove the plane within 60 days.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Boeing 727 that has been parked in Faro since 2007, once used by Congolese politician Jean-Pierre Bemba, is now to be removed or scrapped.

New Portuguese rules allow action to be taken against aircraft that have been parked for a long time. Bemba has been given an ultimatum of 60 days to do so.

This is not an isolated case: in other countries too, numerous abandoned aircraft have been sitting unused at airports for years. Show more

Around ten million passengers a year are currently counted at Faro Airport in Portugal. Just under 20 years ago, the figure was around half that, as "aerotelegraph" reports. On April 11, 2007, a Boeing 727-100 with the registration 9Q-CMC landed there.

On board was Jean-Pierre Bemba, then a politician from the Democratic Republic of Congo. Following conflicts in his country, he was traveling to Faro, officially because of a leg injury. However, the plane remained at the airport - until today.

Bemba was later charged with war crimes, convicted in 2016 and released in 2018. He returned to the Congo, the plane stayed behind and has been parked in the north-western part of the airport ever since.

Ultimatum of 60 days

The airport operator ANA is now calling on the current Transport Minister Bemba to act. He has "60 days" to remove the aircraft. Otherwise it could be scrapped.

The basis for this is a new regulation in Portugal. Since March 31, 2025, airports can intervene if aircraft have been parked for more than 90 days or fees have not been paid for 30 days. In such cases, an aircraft is considered to be parked illegally.

Airport employees report that the cabin is empty, but the engines are still there. Liquids had apparently never been removed, making it difficult to put the aircraft back into service.

Long history and other cases

The Boeing was delivered to Lufthansa in 1965 and later used by Condor. It was then converted into a VIP jet and changed hands several times before going to the Congo in 2007.

Abandoned aircraft are not an isolated case. There are two unused Airbus A319s in Porto. According to "El País", there were around 71 aircraft in Spain in 2019, including 24 in Valencia and 19 in Madrid-Cuatro Vientos.

Another example is a Boeing 737 from Air India, which was parked in Kolkata for 13 years.