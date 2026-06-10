ARCHIVE - The Capitol, seat of the US Congress, after the House of Representatives and Senate adjourned for the year. Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP/dpa Keystone

Donald Trump has won an important victory in Congress. After months of dispute, his government will receive billions more to implement its tough migration policy. The immigration authority ICE and the Border Guard in particular will benefit.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The US Congress has just approved funding of almost 70 billion dollars for migration authorities until 2029.

The money is to benefit the immigration authority ICE and the border protection authority CBP, among others.

Democrats sharply criticize the decision and accuse the Republicans of circumventing parliamentary rules. Show more

The US Congress has approved billions in funding that US President Donald Trump's administration can use to implement its controversial migration policy. After passing the Senate by 214 votes to 212, a corresponding bill has now also narrowly passed the House of Representatives and must still be signed by Trump before it comes into force. The bill provides for almost 70 billion US dollars (more than 60 billion euros) to fund the immigration authority ICE and the border protection authority CBP until 2029, among other things.

This sets the course for Trump to continue his aggressive deportation policy until the end of his second term in office. This is a setback for the Democrats, as they had tried to tie further funding to stricter conditions for the work of immigration officials. This was triggered in particular by the fatal shooting of two US citizens by federal officials during operations in the US state of Minnesota at the beginning of the year.

This was followed by a dispute in Congress over the budget of the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the migration authorities. The result: a partial standstill in government operations. The months-long dispute was largely resolved in the spring - however, Democrats and Republicans did not agree on further funding for ICE and CBP at the time.

Republicans secure funds via special procedure

The Republicans now used a special procedure ("reconciliation") in Congress to secure funds for the migration authorities even without the consent of the Democrats.

The civil rights organization American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) already criticized this at the end of last week, after the bill had passed the Senate. It pointed out that funds were already made available to the Department of Homeland Security last year via such a special procedure. "Once again, President Trump's allies in Congress are circumventing standard parliamentary procedures," criticized Kate Voigt of the ACLU in a statement.

Passage of the bill had recently been delayed due to opposition - including within the Republican Party - to other policies of the Trump administration.