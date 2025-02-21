For 17 years, Mitch McConnell led the Republicans in the Senate and decisively shaped their ultra-conservative course. He will no longer be standing in next year's election. (January 23, 2025) Image: Keystone/EPA/Allison Dinner

Mitch McConnell held the Republicans in the US Senate together for decades and was considered a decisive opponent of Barack Obama. After four decades, his political career is coming to an end.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you The prominent Republican Senator Mitch McConnell wants to end his political career.

In a speech in the Senate, the 83-year-old announced that he would no longer be standing in next year's general election.

McConnell is regarded as one of the driving forces behind the Republican Party's right-wing course in recent decades.

He played an important role in the Republicans' resistance to Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms and also blocked other initiatives by the US government at the time.

McConnell also played a decisive role in securing a majority conservative composition of the Supreme Court for the Republicans. Show more

One of the greatest careers in US politics in recent decades is coming to an end in Washington: Mitch McConnell, conservative US Senator from Kentucky, has announced his retirement from politics on his 83rd birthday. He will no longer run in the 2026 Senate elections.

McConnell has been in the Senate since 1985 and has been elected seven times in Kentucky. With Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, George Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden, he experienced the terms of office of seven US presidents up close on Capitol Hill.

Supported Trump's policies

As leader of the Republican majority in the Senate during Trump's first term in office, McConnell often had the president's back and organized majorities for his policies - although he did not always personally approve of them.

During Obama's presidency, McConnell prevented the confirmation of moderate Supreme Court judge Merrick Garland, who had been nominated by Obama, in the Senate. "It is the President's constitutional right to nominate a Supreme Court Justice and it is the Senate's constitutional right to act as a check and balance and withhold its consent," McConnell said at the time.

In case of doubt, the Supreme Court - similar to a constitutional court - has the final say on fundamental political decisions. Trump was then able to influence the appointment to the bench in his favor.

Opponent of Obama

McConnell had previously organized the resistance to several of Obama's fundamental advances. However, McConnell failed alongside his Republican Senate colleagues in the attempt to remove Bill Clinton from office. For decades, McConnell has been regarded as one of the key string-pullers in the Capitol, who was no stranger to parliamentary dodges.

Recently, however, the lawyer from Kentucky has tended to distance himself from Trump. When it came to the confirmation of controversial anti-vaccination campaigner Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for example, McConnell did not vote in favor of the president's proposal. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the new intelligence coordinator Tulsi Gabbard also had to do without McConnell's vote.