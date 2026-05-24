The conservatives of the Democratic United Movement (DISY) have emerged victorious in the parliamentary elections in the EU island republic of Cyprus. After 85 percent of the votes were counted, they received around 27 percent. The second strongest party is the left-wing AKEL party with 23.8 percent. This was announced by the Cypriot Ministry of the Interior on Sunday evening. Voter turnout was 66.6 percent. The official final result and the exact distribution of seats in the 56-seat parliament should be available on Monday, according to Cypriot broadcaster RIK.

The ultra-nationalist National Popular Front (ELAM) is the third strongest force with around eleven percent. The centrist party DIKO has ten percent. Two smaller parties - including that of a YouTuber - are also likely to enter parliament. All relevant parties are considered to be fundamentally pro-European.

However, the election has no direct impact on the government: according to the constitution, political power lies with the head of state, who is directly elected by the people. Conservative President Nikos Christodoulidis, who has been in office since 2023, forms and leads the government. Parliament primarily assumes a supervisory function. The election is therefore considered an important barometer of public opinion for the 2028 presidential election.