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Tens of thousands of dollars on peace Conspicuous bets surrounding Trump's Iran decision raise questions

Sven Ziegler

23.3.2026

Shortly before Trump's announcement, a conspicuous number of bets were placed on Polymarket.
Shortly before Trump's announcement, a conspicuous number of bets were placed on Polymarket.
Keystone / Screenshot / Bildmontage blue News

US President Donald Trump surprisingly suspends military strikes against Iran. Explosive: Shortly before this, conspicuously high sums were placed on betting platforms on precisely this scenario.

23.03.2026, 13:31

23.03.2026, 14:40

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump has temporarily halted planned attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure and speaks of progress in talks.
  • A betting platform had already placed large amounts of money on a ceasefire.
  • Whether this is coincidence, speculation or possible foreknowledge is unclear - but it does raise questions.
Show more

The geopolitical situation in the Middle East remains tense - but suddenly there is a sign of relaxation. US President Donald Trump has announced that he is suspending planned military strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure for the time being. He cited "very good and productive talks" with Tehran as the reason.

The decision comes as a surprise - and is made even more explosive by a parallel development. This is because conspicuous bets had already been registered on the Polymarket betting platform in the days beforehand, pointing precisely to such a scenario.

Polymarket is considered a prohibited betting platform in Switzerland, as it enables illegal gambling on prediction markets.

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As resourceful users found out on Platform X, there were several targeted bets on an imminent ceasefire between the USA and Iran. A total of around 160,000 dollars is said to have been invested. The bets were deliberately split into smaller amounts, apparently to attract less attention.

The structure of these transactions is particularly striking. Almost all positions were placed directly as market orders - an approach that points to a clear strategy. If the ceasefire actually holds, the stake could multiply to over one million dollars, according to calculations.

Observers discuss insider knowledge

The case is attracting additional attention due to another point: two of the wallets involved are said to have already successfully bet on a military escalation between the USA and Iran.

The combination of targeted missions and Trump's decision, which coincided almost exactly with this, now raises questions. Observers are debating whether this was simply speculation on geopolitical trends - or whether individual actors had information that was not yet available to the public.

So far, there is no evidence of insider knowledge. At the same time, the case shows how sensitively such markets react to political developments - and how quickly expectations can translate into concrete action.

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