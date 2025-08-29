An unusual discovery is causing a stir in Baden-Württemberg: On Thursday, employees of a building yard in Filderstadt near Stuttgart came across a suitcase lying in a stream in a residential area near a playground. Due to the strong smell, they opened the suitcase - and found a badly decomposed, partially skeletonized corpse inside.
As the Reutlingen police and the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office announced on Friday, the identity of the person is still unclear. A post-mortem examination will provide more information on the gender, age, cause of death and time of death.
The criminal investigation department in Esslingen has set up a 44-strong special commission to investigate the circumstances. The investigators are asking witnesses for information.