Near Stuttgart Construction workers discover stinking suitcase and make horror find

Sven Ziegler

29.8.2025

Construction workers have found a suitcase containing a corpse. (symbolic image)
A gruesome discovery has been made in Filderstadt near Stuttgart: Employees of a building yard discovered a badly decomposed corpse in a suitcase. The police have set up a special commission.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A body was discovered in a suitcase by a stream in Filderstadt.
  • Employees of a building yard opened the suitcase because of a strong odor.
  • A 44-member special commission is investigating, the background is unclear.
An unusual discovery is causing a stir in Baden-Württemberg: On Thursday, employees of a building yard in Filderstadt near Stuttgart came across a suitcase lying in a stream in a residential area near a playground. Due to the strong smell, they opened the suitcase - and found a badly decomposed, partially skeletonized corpse inside.

As the Reutlingen police and the Stuttgart public prosecutor's office announced on Friday, the identity of the person is still unclear. A post-mortem examination will provide more information on the gender, age, cause of death and time of death.

The criminal investigation department in Esslingen has set up a 44-strong special commission to investigate the circumstances. The investigators are asking witnesses for information.

