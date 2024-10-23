An incident occurs at Chicago Airport that makes you wonder: as if by magic, a running jet engine sucks in a freight container. Find out what's behind it in the video.
- Surveillance video captures the moment an American Airlines plane sucks a cargo container into its engine and completely shreds it.
- The incident occurred just moments after the passenger jet coming from London landed.
- What exactly happened at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago is still under investigation.
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 arriving at Chicago O'Hare Airport from London Heathrow on October 17 is damaged when it sucks a cargo container into its right engine while taxiing to the gate.
The video explains how the incident, which severely damaged the passenger jet's turbine, could have happened.