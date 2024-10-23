  1. Residential Customers
Immediately after landing Container is sucked into jet engine and completely shredded

Christian Thumshirn

23.10.2024

An incident occurs at Chicago Airport that makes you wonder: as if by magic, a running jet engine sucks in a freight container. Find out what's behind it in the video.

23.10.2024, 15:17

23.10.2024, 15:20

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Surveillance video captures the moment an American Airlines plane sucks a cargo container into its engine and completely shreds it.
  • The incident occurred just moments after the passenger jet coming from London landed.
  • What exactly happened at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago is still under investigation.
Show more

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 arriving at Chicago O'Hare Airport from London Heathrow on October 17 is damaged when it sucks a cargo container into its right engine while taxiing to the gate.

The video explains how the incident, which severely damaged the passenger jet's turbine, could have happened.

