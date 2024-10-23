An incident occurs at Chicago Airport that makes you wonder: as if by magic, a running jet engine sucks in a freight container. Find out what's behind it in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Surveillance video captures the moment an American Airlines plane sucks a cargo container into its engine and completely shreds it.

The incident occurred just moments after the passenger jet coming from London landed.

What exactly happened at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago is still under investigation. Show more

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 arriving at Chicago O'Hare Airport from London Heathrow on October 17 is damaged when it sucks a cargo container into its right engine while taxiing to the gate.

The video explains how the incident, which severely damaged the passenger jet's turbine, could have happened.