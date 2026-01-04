A rare show of solidarity: Europe, China and international law experts condemn the US attack on Venezuela. The accusation is unanimous: clearly contrary to international law.

At the same time, the Council of Europe, as well as international law experts and the European Union, warn that the US attack raises serious questions of international law and exacerbates international polarization.

While China strongly condemns the action of the United States of America as contrary to international law, European leaders are calling for restraint, the rule of law and international order. Show more

Council of Europe: Berset calls for peaceful transition in Venezuela

Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset has called for a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela after its President Nicolás Maduro was overthrown in a US military operation. This transition must respect the will of the Venezuelan people, he said.

Democracy can only prevail if it is reclaimed by the Venezuelans themselves in a political process that involves all forces, through credible elections and the restoration of democratic institutions that enjoy the trust of the public, Berset said in a statement on Sunday from the Council of Europe headquarters in Strasbourg.

The situation in Venezuela could not be reduced to a decision between condemnation and support. It reveals a profound change in an emerging world order in which violence is being normalized and law is being used as a weapon.

Berset went on to say that as a multilateral regional organization committed to democracy, human rights and the rule of law, the Council of Europe believes that any use of force on the territory of another state raises serious questions of international law, including the core principles of the United Nations Charter relating to sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference.

Today, there is a risk of deepening polarization in Venezuela, in the entire region and worldwide between those who condemn a serious violation of international law and those who consider it justified, said Berset. In the view of the Council of Europe, these divisions weakened the foundations of international security, said the former Federal Councillor.

What is international law? International law is the set of rules that govern relations between states and other international actors.

Among other things, it regulates issues of war and peace, human rights, diplomacy and international cooperation.

The central foundations are treaties, international agreements and customary law, in particular the Charter of the United Nations.

The aim of international law is to limit conflicts, curb state despotism and ensure international stability. Show more

Experts: attack on Venezuela contrary to international law

According to legal expert Kai Ambos, the USA has violated international law by attacking Venezuela. Asked by WDR about the action, Ambos said: "It is contrary to international law because there are actually only two justifications for the use of military force." According to the Göttingen University professor, these are either self-defense or a mandate from the United Nations. However, Venezuela had not attacked the USA, nor was this the case through drug smuggling. There is also no authorization by the UN Security Council. "So there is no conceivable reason to justify this use of force under international law."

Mary Ellen O'Connell, a professor at Notre Dame Law School in the US state of Indiana, expressed a similar view. She spoke of kidnapping. "The United Nations Charter makes it very clear that there are very few cases in which a country has the right to use military force on the territory of another country," O'Connell told NBC. "And it never has the right to do so to bring a person before its courts."

During a military attack on Venezuela on Saturday night, the USA captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and took them out of the country. They are to be tried in New York on charges including "drug terrorism".

EU leaders recall international law after US attack

EU leaders have called for respect for international law following the US attack on Venezuela. "Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter must be respected. We call for restraint", wrote EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas on X. According to her, she had previously spoken to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the phone.

The European Union is closely monitoring the situation in Venezuela, according to Kallas' post. The EU has repeatedly stated that Maduro lacks legitimacy and has spoken out in favor of a peaceful transition. "The safety of EU citizens in this country is our top priority," added the Estonian politician.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also recalled international law after the US attacks - but initially refrained from direct criticism. "We stand with the Venezuelan people and support a peaceful and democratic transition," wrote the German politician on X. Any solution must respect international law and the United Nations Charter.

China condemns US attack on Venezuela

China strongly condemns the US attack on Venezuela. "China is deeply shocked by the blatant use of force by the US against a sovereign state and its president and condemns it in the strongest terms," the state news agency Xinhua quoted a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry as saying. "Such hegemonic actions by the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean," the spokesperson was quoted as saying. China firmly rejects this.

Like Russia and Iran, China is one of Venezuela's allies. During a military attack on Venezuela on Saturday night, the USA captured President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores and took them out of the country. They are to be tried in New York on charges including "drug terrorism". China called on the USA to "respect international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and to stop violating the sovereignty and security of other countries", said the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.