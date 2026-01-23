The Federal Council wants to raise the minimum deductible to 400 francs and regulate future adjustments through an automatic mechanism. Conservative parties and insurers support the move, while the Social Democratic Party (SP) and the Association of Swiss Cities oppose it. Health directors and centrist parties fall somewhere in between.

The Federal Council wants to raise the minimum deductible—in the hope that this will lead to insured individuals using fewer medical services. (Stock photo)

The deductible increase and the adjustment mechanism are intended to make insured individuals more cautious about using medical services—which could lead to lower premiums.

The center-right parties FDP and SVP, as well as the insurance association Prio.swiss, welcome the consultation draft. They anticipate significant savings, greater personal responsibility, and relief for the middle class.

The SP, the Association of Swiss Cities, and consumer protection groups oppose the revision: They argue that the planned increase would exacerbate inequality, lead to delays in treatment, and shift costs onto cantons, cities, and municipalities.

The Conference of Cantonal Health Directors (GDK) and the Center Party support the one-time increase but are critical of the automatic mechanism.