Trump claims the new White House ballroom is being financed entirely with private funds. But according to internal documents, the costs of this prestige project are skyrocketing—so taxpayers will likely have to step in after all.

Trump proudly poses in front of the construction site—but the costs for his ballroom are skyrocketing.

600 million dollars Costs for Trump’s ballroom are skyrocketing—now taxpayers will have to foot the bill after all

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, the cost of the new White House ballroom has now risen to around 600 million US dollars.

This means taxpayers will likely have to foot the bill for these high costs after all—contrary to Trump’s claims.

Internal cost estimates also show that taxpayer funds were budgeted for the project from the very beginning.

When Trump talks about his new ballroom at the White House, he can hardly stop gushing. The new structure will be “great,” according to the U.S. president—and the best part: it won’t cost taxpayers a cent, since it’s being financed exclusively by donors.

But the numbers don’t add up; the costs for this prestige project are far higher than originally anticipated. This is reported by the *Washington Post*, citing internal cost estimates. According to the report, the construction of the ballroom will be about $200 million more expensive than the most recent estimate , bringing the total cost to $600 million—and taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

Taxpayer Funds Planned From the Start

Three weeks before Trump once again claimed that the government would not have to contribute anything, the construction company’s cost estimate put the amount to be covered by taxpayers at around 300 million dollars. It should be noted that as recently as last year, the U.S. president had put the original total cost at 200 million dollars—about one-third of the price now estimated.

But that’s not all: The construction company Clark Construction submitted several project summaries to the White House. All of them indicate that the internal cost estimates were significantly higher than what government officials have acknowledged in public statements or court documents. They also show that, from the very beginning, it was assumed that the project would rely heavily on taxpayer funds.

This is what the planned White House ballroom is supposed to look like. The White House (Archivbild)

According to the documents, White House officials received a preliminary estimate as early as July 11 of last year. According to the estimate, construction costs were projected at $270 million, with over $100 million to be funded by taxpayer money through the Secret Service and the White House Office of Military Affairs.

Meanwhile, a White House attorney explained in an email to her colleagues that she had added a line to the contract text “to link the project more closely to security-related issues, since the USSS (U.S. Secret Service, note) is providing the funding.”

Project managers ultimately passed even the demolition costs on to the Secret Service. However, according to experts in contracting and procurement, the demolition of the East Wing does not fall within the Secret Service’s purview of protecting government officials.

Taxpayers to Foot the Bill

On October 22 of last year, Trump told reporters that the costs had risen to $300 million. Although the military was involved, he said, the project was being financed “100 percent by me and some of my friends.”

But at that point, according to an internal project summary, it was already clear that the entire project would cost $478 million. According to the documents, taxpayers were to finance nearly half of that amount.

Yet even though all of this had long been known, Trump declared: “It’s a gift to the United States of America.”