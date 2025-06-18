Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) and Iranian President Massud Peseshkian sealed a strategic partnership in January. The pact is now putting the Kremlin leader in a tight spot. Archivbild: Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

It was only in January that Russia and Iran concluded a "comprehensive strategic partnership". Now a warlike emergency has arisen between Iran and Israel.

No time? blue News summarizes for you How Russia could help its strategic partner Iran in the war with Israel has been a hotly debated question for days, and not just in Moscow.

So far, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who has contacts with the leaders of both countries, has put himself forward as a mediator.

US President Donald Trump is even in favor of this - even though Putin himself started a brutal war in Ukraine. Show more

Vladimir Putin has so far refused to provide Iran with military support - instead, the Kremlin leader is currently only offering himself as a mediator in negotiations.

Above all, Tehran would need military assistance - above all Moscow's air defense systems. But Putin is not only in a difficult position because of his own war. He does not want to spoil things with Trump either, now that Moscow and Washington want to improve their relations again. Russia does not only see disadvantages in the war in the Middle East: The price of oil has risen, flushing more money into Putin's war chest.

And Russia is happy about anything that draws the international community's attention away from its attacks on Ukraine.

Moscow surprised by Israel's "brutality"

However, Moscow is well aware of the disappointment in Tehran that there has been no tangible support so far, says the prominent expert on Russia's foreign policy, Fyodor Lukyanov, in a podcast. Russia itself is under the impression of Israel's "level of brutality" and Iran's poor preparation for the attacks.

The editor-in-chief of the specialist journal "Russia in Global Politics" explains that Russia is also grateful to Iran, above all because of its support in the Ukraine war. Moscow mainly uses Iranian-made drones for its attacks, some of which it has now produced itself. However, Lukyanov believes that Russia's military or diplomatic support is conceivable at best, not a real military operation in Iran.

Russia warns the USA against direct military assistance from Israel

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the USA on Wednesday against providing Israel with direct military aid. This would lead to a radical destabilization of the situation in the Middle East. "We warn the USA against providing direct military support to Israel or even thinking about it," said Ryabkov, according to the Interfax news agency.

BREAKING:



Russia’s Foreign Ministry issues a warning to the USA, telling them not to get involved in Israel’s airstrikes against the Islamic Regime in Iran:



“We caution the U.S. against direct military assistance to Israel, or even thinking about it”



🇺🇸🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Re2C4dbB8L — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 18, 2025

Russians brought to safety from the Middle East

According to information from Moscow, more than 300 Russians and members of friendly states have left Iran following the escalation in the Middle East. A group of 86 people had already been evacuated via the Azerbaijani border crossing at Astara on Saturday, Russia's human rights commissioner, Tatyana Moskalkova, wrote on Telegram. On Sunday, a safe border crossing was organized for 238 Russians, including families of diplomats.

Due to Azerbaijan's strict entry regulations, Russians must submit an application to the Russian embassy in Tehran before crossing the border, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced. Russian citizens could therefore leave Israel via one border crossing each to neighboring Egypt or Jordan.

Expert: Putin's war against Ukraine has priority

"Russia will not become militarily involved in Iran because the country is pursuing different interests in the region," says Lukyanov. "Russia has one priority - and that is the war in Ukraine." The country is militarily committed there.

For years, Russia and Iran, together with the militias supported by Tehran, were the most important allies of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad. However, since his fall, the balance of power in the region has shifted - also in Israel's favor.

Russia is relying on Iranian kamikaze drones in the Ukraine war. Archivbild: sda

It is true that Moscow and Tehran officially concluded a widely respected strategic partnership this year. However, this does not include a clause on military assistance - unlike the agreement concluded between Russia and North Korea. Experts in Moscow therefore see the possibility of humanitarian, financial and economic aid, among other things, especially as both sides have sworn mutual solidarity in the face of tough Western sanctions.

Russia warns of nuclear danger

Nuclear power Russia has always supported the civilian use of nuclear energy in Iran and has repeatedly acted as a mediator in the conflict over the nuclear program. The Kremlin has now once again offered to take nuclear material from Iran to Russia for storage. Everything must be done for a peaceful solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov now emphasizes almost daily. However, some commentators in Moscow are now openly asking whether Iran should not have nuclear weapons after all - in view of the Israeli threat. Officially, Russia also rejects possible Iranian nuclear weapons.

🇷🇺 Russia’s Foreign Ministry condemns Israel’s attacks on peaceful nuclear sites in Iran as illegal and warns they push the world toward nuclear disaster. Moscow accuses Israel’s allies of complicity, praises Iran’s IAEA commitment, and insists on a diplomatic Iran-Israel… pic.twitter.com/NDYffNqHq4 — NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) June 17, 2025

The Russian Foreign Ministry reacted particularly sharply, accusing Israel - itself a nuclear power - of "atrocities" in an unprecedented tone following the strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities and military forces. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned of a nuclear threat in the Middle East, saying that the world was drifting towards "a nuclear catastrophe".

Israel is also targeting nuclear facilities in its major attack on Iran. Archivbild: Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

Moscow places part of the blame on Western states - they have supported Israel's destructive and dangerous policy with "anti-Iranian hysteria". It is particularly "cynical" that Israel began its attacks in the midst of ongoing negotiations between Washington and Tehran on the controversial Iranian nuclear program.

Is Russia dropping Iran because of Trump?

Such harsh condemnations of Israel go down well in Iran. But there are probably also great fears that Putin could refuse to help Iran in a possible deal with Trump and thus sacrifice it if the USA stops helping Ukraine in return. Russian military bloggers are already rejoicing that every missile that Trump hands over to Israel will ultimately be missing for Ukraine.

In an article for the Russian journal "Russia in Global Politics", Iranian political scientist Alireza Noori recognizes the efforts of Tehran and Moscow to stick together in the event of conflicts. At the same time, the expert points out one of the "main problems in Iranian-Russian relations": The relationship has always been particularly strong in times of tension between Moscow and the West - such as at the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine. In times of greater sympathy between Moscow and Washington, however, things are different. Tehran is therefore keeping a particularly close eye on Trump's relationship with Putin.