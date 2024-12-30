Following the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, the public prosecutor's office in Naumburg is also investigating possible failures to secure the Christmas market.
According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Germany, there are currently at least three criminal charges against those responsible for the city, the police and the company that organizes the Magdeburg Christmas markets.
Among other things, they are accused of negligent homicide by omission. According to a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor General's Office, investigations are being conducted in all directions. The police investigations are being conducted by the Halle police station. However, the focus is initially on the investigations in the main proceedings against the alleged assassin Taleb A.
The 50-year-old man from Saudi Arabia drove a car through the Magdeburg Christmas market shortly before Christmas, killing five people and injuring more than 230 people, some of them seriously. The focus of the investigation is currently on the police's operational concept and the Christmas market's security concept.