A man kills five people as he races through the Magdeburg Christmas market in a car. Jan Woitas/dpa

Could the Magdeburg perpetrator have been stopped? Ten days after the attack on the Christmas market, the investigation continues.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shortly before Christmas, a 50-year-old man drove a car into the Magdeburg Christmas market. Five people lost their lives.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor General's Office has now announced that three criminal charges have been filed against those responsible in the city, the police and society.

Among other things, the charges relate to negligent homicide by omission. Show more

Following the attack on the Magdeburg Christmas market, the public prosecutor's office in Naumburg is also investigating possible failures to secure the Christmas market.

According to a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office in Germany, there are currently at least three criminal charges against those responsible for the city, the police and the company that organizes the Magdeburg Christmas markets.

Among other things, they are accused of negligent homicide by omission. According to a spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor General's Office, investigations are being conducted in all directions. The police investigations are being conducted by the Halle police station. However, the focus is initially on the investigations in the main proceedings against the alleged assassin Taleb A.

The 50-year-old man from Saudi Arabia drove a car through the Magdeburg Christmas market shortly before Christmas, killing five people and injuring more than 230 people, some of them seriously. The focus of the investigation is currently on the police's operational concept and the Christmas market's security concept.