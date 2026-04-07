A couple had sex on the beach in Rimini. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

An American couple had sex in public on a busy beach in Rimini on Easter Sunday - in front of families with children and numerous tourists. The police were alerted by cell phone videos and filed charges for obscene acts in public.

No time? blue News summarizes for you An American couple had sex in public on a busy beach in Rimini on Easter Sunday - in front of numerous families with children and tourists.

Witnesses filmed the incident and forwarded the videos to the police, who identified the two and pressed charges.

The couple now have to answer to the Italian courts for obscene acts in public. Show more

The sunny Easter weather attracted many families and tourists to the coast of Emilia-Romagna on Sunday. What happened shortly after lunch on a stretch of beach in Rimini caused bewilderment: an American couple had sex there carefree and for all to see - while families with children and other beach guests were present all around.

According to reports from "TGcom24" and "Riminitoday", the incident lasted several minutes. The couple seemed to completely ignore the presence of other beachgoers. Several witnesses filmed the scene with their cell phones.

The footage reached the police, who then sent a patrol to the beach. The officers interrupted the incident and identified the two people involved. The couple were subsequently charged with obscene acts in public - a criminal offense under Italian law.