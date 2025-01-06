A married couple who allegedly killed a Ukrainian woman and her mother in order to pass off the younger woman's baby as their own will stand trial at Mannheim Regional Court from Tuesday (9.00 a.m.). The Mannheim public prosecutor's office has brought charges of murder.
The woman and her husband are said to have killed the 27-year-old woman and her 51-year-old mother last March in order to pass off the younger woman's then five-week-old baby as their own. The two are therefore also accused of kidnapping minors.
Desire for a daughter
According to the public prosecutor's office, the motive for the crime was that the now 45-year-old woman and her 43-year-old husband from Sandhausen near Heidelberg had long harbored an unfulfilled desire to have a daughter together.
The eleven-month-old baby now lives with her aunt in Ukraine, who is a co-plaintiff in the proceedings. A total of nine trial days have been scheduled for the trial. A verdict could be announced on February 21.