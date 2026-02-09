  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Not a show act, but real Couple gets married during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show

Nicole Agostini

9.2.2026

Instead of getting married in a church, this couple says "I do" during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show. Over 190 million people watch. Only afterwards did it turn out that the wedding was not a show act.

09.02.2026, 11:15

It's never happened before: a wedding during Super Bowl halftime. While singer Bad Bunny delivers his show , a couple says "I do" and over 190 million people watch live.

At first it looked as if the wedding was part of the show. But in retrospect, it turned out to be real.

The couple had originally invited the singer to their party, but then he had another idea and invited them to the Super Bowl show. The lovers were even allowed to cut the cake on stage.

More videos from the department

More from the department

Superbowl halftime show. Bad Bunny pays homage to American countries - and infuriates Trump in the process

Superbowl halftime showBad Bunny pays homage to American countries - and infuriates Trump in the process

The title goes to Seattle. Seahawks lead Patriots to Super Bowl triumph

The title goes to SeattleSeahawks lead Patriots to Super Bowl triumph

Halftime show, favorites, prices. These facts you need to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Halftime show, favorites, pricesThese facts you need to know about the 2026 Super Bowl