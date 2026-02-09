Instead of getting married in a church, this couple says "I do" during Bad Bunny's Super Bowl show. Over 190 million people watch. Only afterwards did it turn out that the wedding was not a show act.

Nicole Agostini

It's never happened before: a wedding during Super Bowl halftime. While singer Bad Bunny delivers his show , a couple says "I do" and over 190 million people watch live.

At first it looked as if the wedding was part of the show. But in retrospect, it turned out to be real.

The couple had originally invited the singer to their party, but then he had another idea and invited them to the Super Bowl show. The lovers were even allowed to cut the cake on stage.

More videos from the department