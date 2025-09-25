The hotel room was left completely trashed. Instagram / Hotel Winzerhof

A hotel in Rauenberg in Baden-Württemberg experiences an unbelievable incident: a couple leaves a completely trashed room behind and disappears without paying the bill. The family business speaks of "pure disrespect".

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Ringhotel Winzerhof near Karlsruhe (Germany), a couple fled after one night without paying.

What was left behind was a destroyed room with broken glasses, smoke and stolen bathrobes.

The Ringhotel Winzerhof in Rauenberg, Baden-Württemberg, is stunned. A couple, consisting of a strikingly young woman and a much older man, checked in on Monday, enjoyed a sumptuous meal in the restaurant and also had wine brought to their room.

The next morning, they were in for a big surprise: the guests had made off - leaving behind a completely trashed hotel room.

Photos published by the hotel on Instagram show a completely destroyed room. Broken glasses, scattered confetti, balloons, traces of smoke and missing bathrobes - a considerable loss for the family business.

"Pure disrespect"

Expensive special cleaning is now unavoidable, the team explained. However, the loss of respect is particularly painful: "This is not just financial damage, but pure disrespect towards a family business," said the hotel.

The Instagram post divided the public. Many users reacted with sympathy and expressed their support, while others thought the public warning was exaggerated.

The Ringhotel Winzerhof used social media not only to vent its disappointment, but also to warn the industry. "Please be careful and attentive - we would like to sensitize other colleagues," it continued.

For the team at the Winzerhof, the bitter experience remains: instead of restful hospitality, the night ended with damage, anger and a clear message. "Respect for people and property is unfortunately not a matter of course," wrote the hotel - and announced that it would follow up on the incident.