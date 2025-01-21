A couple in Germany wanted to name their child Lucifer - the case went to court. Fabian Strauch/dpa

A court in Rostock has ruled that the name Lucifer is not permitted for a child as it could endanger the child's welfare. The parents had filed a lawsuit against the registry office's decision.

In Rostock in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, a couple's choice of name caused a stir. They wanted to name their son Lucifer, which was rejected by both the registry office and the court.

The name, which is known in Christian traditions as a name for the devil, was deemed to be potentially harmful to the child's welfare. The "Ostsee-Zeitung" reported on this.

"The name was rejected"

City spokesman Ulrich Kunze explained to the daily newspaper: "The name was rejected because the responsible registrar considered the name to be harmful to the child's welfare."

Despite the rejection by the registry office, the parents decided to take the case to court. However, the court upheld the decision of the registry office and dismissed the case.

This decision is in line with an earlier ruling from 2017 in Kassel, where the name Lucifer was also rejected for a child, as the "Bild" newspaper points out.

In Germany, there are clear boundaries when it comes to first names. According to Bild, names that are offensive or could expose the child to ridicule are not permitted. First names must also be recognizable as such, which is why factual names such as telephone or railroad are not permitted.

