A U.S. court has given the green light for the planned combat sports event on President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. The court rejected a motion filed by opponents of the event, citing, among other reasons, that the objections had been raised too late. The plaintiffs also failed to sufficiently justify why the event posed a risk of lasting harm to them.

Fights are scheduled to take place right in front of the White House this Sunday, on Trump’s 80th birthday. A cage in the typical octagon format has already been set up there, surrounded by spectator stands and covered by a massive dome. The official occasion is the celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of U.S. Independence Day—which, however, falls on July 4. The event is organized by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the professional mixed martial arts (MMA) league—a often bloody combat sport that combines techniques from boxing, wrestling, kickboxing, karate, and jiu-jitsu, among others.

Over 120,000 spectators expected

There has been significant criticism of the planned cage fight. To prevent it, the organization Public Integrity Project filed a lawsuit in federal court earlier this month on behalf of two U.S. citizens. Among other things, the plaintiffs accuse Trump of granting UFC President Dana White and his company access to the White House and the Lincoln Memorial “to host a private, for-profit sporting event—with all the advertising and branding opportunities that such access entails.” Trump has sat in the audience at UFC fights on several occasions and maintains a close relationship with league boss White.

The stands of the temporary arena are expected to seat more than 4,000 spectators. Additionally, more than 120,000 visitors are expected at a fan festival in Ellipse Park between the White House and the Washington Monument, according to court documents.