US President Donald Trump has declared war on trading partners and imposed steep tariffs. This is causing an uproar worldwide, but there are also lawsuits in the USA. Now a court is putting the brakes on.

A bitter defeat for US President Donald Trump: a federal court in the US has denied his government the authority to impose far-reaching tariffs by invoking an emergency law. This means that Trump's aggressive trade policy, which has shaken financial markets worldwide and also cost private investors a lot of money, has been put on hold, at least for the time being. However, his government immediately lodged an appeal against the decision.

The competent court for international trade in New York ordered that the tariffs in question be "lifted and their application permanently prohibited" for the time being. The decision affects almost all of the tariffs imposed by Trump's administration - including the punitive tariffs that the Republican imposed on what he called "Liberation Day" at the beginning of April, as well as certain tariffs on goods from Canada, Mexico and China.

US President Donald Trump on "Liberation Day" on April 2, 2025 with his plaque listing the punitive tariffs against numerous countries. Image: Keystone/EPA/Kent Nishimura

However, the last word has not yet been spoken. The legal dispute is now likely to go through the courts. It cannot be ruled out that an appeals court will reinstate the tariffs pending a final decision.

Several lawsuits against Trump's punitive tariffs

At the beginning of April, Trump presented a far-reaching tariff package at an event in the White House Rose Garden and declared war on the USA's trading partners. Several countries responded by announcing countermeasures, while others sought to negotiate.

At the time, Trump also imposed so-called reciprocal tariffs, which he justified with the trade deficit of the respective trading partner - but suspended them again for the time being due to the slump on the financial markets. At the same time, it imposed universal tariffs of 10 percent on goods from almost all over the world.

A dozen US states - ten of which are governed by Democrats and two by Trump's Republicans - had filed a lawsuit against this in the court in New York. Other opponents of Trump's trade policy also filed a lawsuit against the tariffs. National trade policy should not depend on Trump's whims, according to one of the petitions.

Trump invokes state of emergency due to trade deficit

Tariffs usually have to be approved by the US parliament - but in practice, the president can impose tariffs on his own under certain conditions. Trump argues that trade deficits with other countries are a national security risk and therefore a national emergency exists. The Republican used this justification to impose the far-reaching tariffs by decree - and in this case bypassed parliament. He used a law from 1977, which had never been used for tariffs before. The court in New York came to the conclusion that this was not legal.

Kush Desai, a spokesman for the White House, sharply criticized the court's decision. The trade deficits had created a national emergency that weakened American communities, caused hardship for workers and weakened the US defense industry, he said in a statement made available to Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Washington. Unelected judges should not be deciding how to deal with a national emergency. "President Trump has promised to put America first."

Trump repeatedly emphasized that he wanted to conclude bilateral agreements with individual states - and changed his line several times. He sees this as an opportunity to negotiate "better deals" for the USA, as he himself put it. According to his own statements, he wants to use punitive tariffs to put pressure on trading partners in order to persuade them to make concessions.

At the same time, he entered into negotiations with several trading partners and used the tariffs as a means of exerting pressure to force concessions. The UK has just concluded a trade pact with the USA to avert high tariffs. The US government has also negotiated a reduction in reciprocal tariffs with China.

The Federal Council wants to find a solution to the trade dispute with the USA by July 9. To this end, it adopted a draft negotiating mandate on Wednesday. According to the government, the additional tariffs in force are "very challenging" for the companies affected. Switzerland's aim is to strengthen bilateral economic relations with its most important trading partner after the EU, as the Federal Council wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

Main opponents EU and China

Trump repeatedly rails against the European Union in particular. He regularly accuses the Europeans of "ripping off" the USA, while he wants to force more balance in global trade with higher tariffs on imports into the United States. The trade dispute recently came to a head once again: Trump surprisingly threatened the EU with punitive tariffs of 50% from June 1. A short time later, he postponed this measure by a good month. Both sides now want to find a solution by July 9.

In his trade policy confrontation, Trump also has the second-largest economy in particular in his sights: for him, China is the "biggest culprit". The two sides recently took a big step towards each other at talks in Geneva.

His tariff policy is also risky for Trump in terms of domestic policy - even if the Republican doesn't want to know anything about it. This is because an import duty works in a similar way to a tax. The duty must be paid by the importing company to the state - in this case by companies in the USA. Importing companies usually pass on the higher costs to consumers. This in turn can fuel inflation.