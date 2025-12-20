Redacted photo of a woman sitting on Jeffrey Epstein's lap. The framed picture was confiscated during a house search on Little St. James Island. U.S. Department of Justice/AP/Keystone

Several court documents in the Epstein files that have now been released mention a witness from Switzerland. The person could also testify to rape.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to a media report, court documents from the now published Epstein files mention a "Witness from Switzerland" several times.

According to one document, this person could provide information about the "training of little girls as sex traps".

The person is also named under the evidence topic "Epstein's rapes". Show more

It is a huge data set that the US Department of Justice published on Friday. The Epstein files also include countless court documents. A "Witness from Switzerland" is mentioned several times in these documents, without going into further detail about the identity.

According to the documents, the person could provide information about the "training of little girls as sex traps", reports the Tages-Anzeiger. In another document, the person is also mentioned under the heading "Epstein's rapes". The description of Epstein's genitals apparently also plays a role.

Epstein had contacts in Switzerland

According to the report, the person from Switzerland is mentioned several times in a long list from 2009. The list includes all representatives of victims in proceedings against Epstein. It is unclear whether the person was questioned in the case.

It was already known that Jeffrey Epstein's network extended as far as Switzerland. The sex offender financed the life and training of a ballet dancer from Geneva, who visited him several times in the USA. Epstein may also have had one or more contacts in Switzerland who introduced him to young women. Epstein also had accounts in Switzerland.

Only recently, former Miss Switzerland finalist Beatrice Keul reported that she had been sexually harassed by Jeffrey Epstein. "Epstein was on the prowl and I was supposed to be his prey," says Beatrice Keul.