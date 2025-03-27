A 30 km/h speed limit on around 400 stretches of road in the canton of Geneva was intended to combat road noise. Symbolbild: sda

The canton of Geneva may not introduce a general 30 km/h speed limit on the roads. The administrative court of first instance has declared a corresponding decree null and void. The Department of Health and Mobility took note of the decision, as it announced on Thursday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The administrative court of first instance in Geneva has stopped the general introduction of a 30 km/h speed limit in the city.

The court has declared a corresponding decree null and void.

The court thus ruled in favor of the police officer who had continued the fight against 30 km/h after other complaints filed against the 2022 decree were withdrawn. Show more

The court was not in a position to assess whether the speed reductions on the stretches of road affected by the decree were proportionate, the Administrative Court of First Instance (TAPI) ruled. One of the reasons given was that the Department of Health and Mobility had not prepared the expert reports required by the Federal Road Traffic Act.

The court thus ruled in favor of the police officer, who had continued the fight against the 30 km/h speed limit after other complaints filed against the 2022 decree were withdrawn. This was intended to combat road noise by reducing the maximum permitted speed on around 400 stretches of road in the canton of Geneva.

Canton wants a round table

The Department of Health and Mobility announced on Thursday that it had taken note of the ruling. It does not intend to appeal against the decision.

The department intends to bring all stakeholders together in the near future in order to find a mutually acceptable solution. For the public authorities, the aim remains to maintain the population's quality of life, both in terms of public health and mobility, without hindering the free choice of means of transport.