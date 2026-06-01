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Failed asylum deal Court rejects Rwanda's claims

SDA

1.6.2026 - 13:25

ARCHIVE - Seat of the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration: the Peace Palace in The Hague. Photo: Bernd F. Meier/dpa-tmn
ARCHIVE - Seat of the International Court of Justice and the Permanent Court of Arbitration: the Peace Palace in The Hague. Photo: Bernd F. Meier/dpa-tmn
Keystone

Following the collapse of the controversial asylum deal with Great Britain, Rwanda has failed with its claims for damages of around 100 million pounds before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague. The court rejected the claims.

Keystone-SDA

01.06.2026, 13:25

01.06.2026, 14:44

Rwanda had demanded the equivalent of around 105 million francs from the British government after it terminated the asylum agreement.

The politically and legally controversial asylum deal came into force in April 2024. The UK wanted to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda. In return, the African country was to receive millions for taking in the migrants.

However, the Labor government terminated the agreement after its election victory in 2024. According to its legal representatives, Rwanda was not informed of this in writing by London. The arbitration tribunal considers these allegations to be unfounded.

Deal cost 700 million pounds

According to the current government, the agreement cost the UK around 700 million pounds. However, only four migrants were flown to Rwanda at their own request. The asylum deal was ultimately also declared unlawful by the UK Supreme Court.

Nevertheless, such agreements are still relevant. The European Union also wants to create a legal basis for the deportation of irregular migrants to third countries based on the Rwanda model.

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