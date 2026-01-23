Nearly 10 billion pounds were wasted on unusable or unnecessary protective equipment. The report shows just how ill-prepared the United Kingdom was for the pandemic.

Here's what it's all about According to the official COVID-19 inquiry, the United Kingdom wasted 9.9 of 14.9 billion pounds on protective equipment that was unusable or unnecessary. The country was ill-prepared, warehouses were poorly stocked, and much of the equipment had already expired.

A preferential “VIP Lane” made it easier for contractors with political connections to secure contracts. Fifteen of the 32 successful contractors had ties to the Conservative Party. These contracts were more expensive and caused more problems than those awarded through the regular process.

The investigation found no evidence of corruption in the award decisions, but described the process as unfair. Baroness Hallett is calling for proven contingency plans, greater transparency, and stricter controls for future crises. Summary created with

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the United Kingdom wasted nearly 10 billion pounds on protective equipment that was unusable or unnecessary. This is the conclusion reached by the fifth report of the official British COVID-19 inquiry led by Baroness Heather Hallett.

The British government and regional governments spent a total of 14.9 billion pounds on personal protective equipment. According to the report, 9.9 billion pounds of that amount was wasted. During that period (July 2019 through June 2022), Boris Johnson was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Former judge and Member of the House of Lords “Lady” Heather Hallett described the extent of the waste of taxpayer money as “enormous.” She said the United Kingdom had been ill-prepared for the pandemic.

The warehouses were lacking essential supplies, and at the same time, large quantities of the available equipment had already expired. According to the report, only about one-third of the masks in storage in England were usable. Scotland had no FFP3 masks for medical personnel.

Fast Track for Conservative Politicians

These shortcomings delayed the supply of equipment to doctors, nursing staff, and nursing home employees. At the start of the pandemic, many of them were unable to adequately protect themselves and the people in their care from infection. Ministers and officials had to set up new systems for the procurement and distribution of supplies within a matter of days.

The report is particularly critical of the so-called “High Priority Lane” or “VIP Lane”—a kind of fast track for certain bids. The process favored bids that had been brokered by politicians or other influential figures. Such bidders were more likely to be awarded a contract. According to Hallett, these contracts were also more expensive and caused more problems than contracts awarded through the regular process.

Switzerland Also Investigated the Pandemic

Of the 32 people who forwarded successful bids to the “VIP Lane,” 15 had ties to the Conservative Party. None of these people had ties to any other party.

However, the investigation found no evidence that ministers or civil servants engaged in nepotism or corruption in the final contract decisions. Nevertheless, the process was fundamentally unfair and must not be repeated.

During the crisis, the authorities received approximately 25,000 offers of protective equipment within 15 weeks. At times, up to 300 offers were received daily. According to the report, there was no functioning system in place to review and prioritize these offers. Hallett is therefore calling for proven emergency plans, greater transparency, and stricter controls. With better preparation, the supplies would have reached employees more quickly. At the same time, the costs would have been significantly lower.

The investigation was conducted by the British investigative commission, the “UK Covid-19 Inquiry.”

Swiss policymakers also examined the country’s preparation for and response to the pandemic as part of the parliamentary audit process. Between 2020 and 2024, several dozen reports were published on this topic. These reports also highlighted various shortcomings in the preparation for and management of the crisis.

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