The cow "Mücke", destined for slaughter, took her chance to escape - and found refuge with a flock of sheep. After weeks of wandering through the woods, she now lives safely at a sanctuary in Germany.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The cow "Mücke" escaped on the way to the slaughterhouse and roamed the woods alone for weeks.

Eventually she joined a flock of sheep, with whom she got on surprisingly well.

After she was stunned, an animal welfare organization took over the runaway, who now lives on a sanctuary. Show more

The cow "Mücke" was actually supposed to be slaughtered. But when her owner wanted to take her to the butcher's in Beckargemünd, Hesse, in Germany, she managed to escape. She roamed the woods alone for weeks until she finally found a flock of sheep. This was reported in several media outlets.

Shepherd Alfons Gimber initially tried to catch the runaway cow "Mücke" with a fence. But the unruly animal refused to be stopped, broke through the fence and quickly joined the 200 or so sheep.

"She sniffed the sheep, mingled with them and seems to feel right at home - she now behaves almost like a sheep. And she has also taken to the flock without any problems," Gimber told the Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung newspaper. "I've never experienced anything like it in all these years."

When the herd of sheep moved on, "Mücke's" freedom ended for the time being. The cow was anaesthetized in a pasture and returned to her owner. However, the owner did not want to keep the runaway - and so the Rüsselheim Animal Welfare Association, which already looks after around 2,000 animals, took over.

"Because of the economic situation, we had to think about it first," said Chairwoman Doris Rauh. She decided: "Come on, the one cow won't make it fat now, we'll take her." Now "Mücke" grazes on the farm in Alsfeld, Hesse - far away from the slaughterhouse.