An aircraft with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on board had to make an unscheduled landing in the UK on its return flight from Brussels to Washington. The reason was a crack in one of the cockpit windows.

The incident occurred over the Atlantic when the plane issued an emergency code.

Hegseth was on his way back from a NATO meeting in Brussels and was uninjured. Show more

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was on his way back from a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday evening when his plane reported a crack in the windshield. According to the Pentagon, the plane issued an emergency code over the Atlantic and initiated a stopover in the UK. The so-called "7700 squawk code" indicates an emergency on board.

The Pentagon spokesperson explained on Platform X that the plane had landed "in accordance with standard procedures". Hegseth and all other people on board were uninjured. The Minister of Defense himself later responded with a short message: "Everything is fine. Thank God. On with the mission."

Meeting in Brussels

Hegseth had previously taken part in the meeting of NATO defense ministers. In Brussels, he called on the partner countries to provide Ukraine with additional military support. The alliance had discussed military readiness and the further coordination of weapons deliveries.

According to official reports, the plane landed without incident at an undisclosed airport in the UK. Technicians are now investigating how the damage to the windshield could have occurred.