On the way back to WashingtonCrack in the cockpit windshield - Trump minister Hegseth has to make an emergency landing
Sven Ziegler
16.10.2025
An aircraft with US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on board had to make an unscheduled landing in the UK on its return flight from Brussels to Washington. The reason was a crack in one of the cockpit windows.
16.10.2025, 08:53
Sven Ziegler
The Pentagon spokesperson explained on Platform X that the plane had landed "in accordance with standard procedures". Hegseth and all other people on board were uninjured. The Minister of Defense himself later responded with a short message: "Everything is fine. Thank God. On with the mission."
Hegseth had previously taken part in the meeting of NATO defense ministers. In Brussels, he called on the partner countries to provide Ukraine with additional military support. The alliance had discussed military readiness and the further coordination of weapons deliveries.
According to official reports, the plane landed without incident at an undisclosed airport in the UK. Technicians are now investigating how the damage to the windshield could have occurred.