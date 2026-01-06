The winter weather has the French capital firmly in its grip. While commuters are stuck in traffic jams, the rest are enjoying the fresh snow. Some are even skiing on the Montmartre hill.

The onset of winter is causing traffic delays in Paris.

Despite traffic jams and breakdowns, tourists and locals enjoy the snow-covered cityscape.

Videos show how the Montmartre hill is used as a slope for snow sports.

Frustration and joy can be so close. As soon as a little snow falls, traffic chaos breaks out in Paris. Cars are stuck in traffic jams, trains run slowly if they don't get stuck, and some flights are canceled. Temperatures drop to minus four degrees and up to five centimetres of snow fall.

Nevertheless, tourists and residents of the French capital are enjoying the sudden onset of winter. The snow-covered Eiffel Tower, the white Louvre and the snow-covered Arc de Triomphe are photographed diligently. And the Montmartre hill is quickly turned into a ski slope with the Sacré-Cœur basilica as a picturesque backdrop.

