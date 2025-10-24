The car wreck was discovered in a reservoir. Policie CZ

Police in the Czech Republic have discovered a car wreck in a reservoir - with human remains inside. According to investigators, the vehicle belonged to two Austrians who had been missing for ten years.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A car wreck with human remains has been discovered in the Lipno reservoir in South Bohemia.

According to the authorities, the car belonged to two men from Austria who had been missing since 2015.

An unusually low water level made the discovery possible in the first place. Show more

A mysterious missing persons case from Austria may have come to a sad end after a decade. Police divers in the Czech Republic recovered a car wreck in the Lipno reservoir, in which they discovered human remains. The vehicle bears an Austrian license plate and, according to investigators, had been in the water for around ten years.

As the police announced on Wednesday, the car presumably belonged to two then 26-year-old friends from Austria who disappeared without a trace in 2015. The "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper speaks of one of the "most sensational missing persons cases in Austria".

Soldiers provided a crucial clue

The wreck was discovered by chance by soldiers who were stationed at the lake as part of an exercise. They noticed metallic structures under the surface of the water and alerted the authorities. Divers then found the completely silted-up vehicle - only around 20 meters from the shore, near a ferry dock at Černá v Pošumaví.

A video on X shows the car being pulled ashore with a winch. Only there did it become visible that there were body parts inside. The Czech police now want to analyze DNA samples to confirm the identity of the deceased beyond doubt.

"We will investigate and check everything," a police spokeswoman told Czech media.

Low water level makes discovery possible

The discovery was probably only possible because the water level of Lake Lipno is currently unusually low. Due to the prolonged drought, many otherwise flooded areas are exposed - even the remains of old villages that were submerged during the construction of the reservoir.

The Lipno reservoir in South Bohemia is the largest lake in the Czech Republic, covering an area of almost 49 square kilometers. It attracts thousands of holidaymakers in summer, but the water is currently at a record low.