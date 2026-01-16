A historic abort: never before has a space mission had to be ended prematurely due to medical complications. The four astronauts landed off the coast of California on January 15.

The ISS space mission with the four-member Crew-11 was aborted a month earlier than planned.

One crew member required medical assistance.

Staying in space any longer would have been too dangerous.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule with the four astronauts, who come from the USA, Japan and Russia, landed safely in the sea off San Diego on January 15. Show more

This has never happened before: an ISS space mission had to be aborted prematurely. The four-member Crew-11 landed with their SpaceX Dragon capsule off the coast of California on January 15. They returned to Earth a month earlier than planned.

The reason: one crew member needed medical care and there were insufficient resources on board.

Watch the video to find out how long the four astronauts from the USA, Japan and Russia had been in space and how they landed in their capsule.

