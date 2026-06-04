At least four people have been killed in a new Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea, according to the authorities. Nine other people were injured in the attacks.

ARCHIVE - On the façade of the main post office in the center of the capital of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, a large mural commemorates the "special military operation", as Russia calls its war against Ukraine. Photo: Ulf Mauder/dpa

Sergei Aksyonov, the head of the peninsula appointed by Moscow, announced on Telegram that three people had been killed and seven injured in the Crimean capital. He did not give any details. He later reported another death and two injuries following a Ukrainian drone attack on a commuter train.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and is also using it as a staging area for its troops in its war of aggression against Ukraine. Kiev's main aim with the drone attacks is to disrupt military supplies. The country has been defending itself against the Russian invasion for more than four years.